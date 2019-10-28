Dean & Caelynn's Halloween Costumes Raised The Bar For All 'Bachelor' Couples

It can be tough to come up with a truly creative Halloween costume, but Bachelor in Paradise's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes nailed it. On Saturday night, Dean and Caelynn dressed up as each other for Halloween 2019, demonstrating their self-awareness and their sense of humor all at the same time.

For his Caelynn costume, Dean wore a dress that was the same color as the one his girlfriend wore when arriving at the Bachelor mansion to meet Colton Underwood — complete with the "Miss Underwood" pageant sash she used to stand out in the crowd. He finished up his look with circular earrings like Caelynn wore on the show, black high heels, and a tiara. Meanwhile, Caelynn dressed in shorts and a tie-dye t-shirt, along with a beanie and a giant mustache representing the one that Dean got so much flack for while on BiP. And as her accessory, she carried a toy camper van, a nod to the van that Dean now lives in as he travels across the country.

"Just a dirtbag and his beauty queen," Caelynn wrote in her caption, to which Dean replied in the comments, "Just a beauty bag and his dirt queen."

Caelynn also shared some of the behind-the-scenes magic of their costumes on Instagram Story, which included her doing Dean's makeup and him returning the favor by drawing some of his tattoos on her.

CaelynnMillerKeyes/Instagram Story CaelynnMillerKeyes/Instagram Story

Caelynn and Dean met on Bachelor in Paradise, where it initially seemed like they wanted different things — Dean wasn't into commitment, which is what Caelynn was looking for. By the end of the season, Dean realized he wanted a relationship with Caelynn after all, and he ended up coming back to tell her. They left the show together and have been dating ever since filming wrapped in late June.

Caelynn and Dean aren't the only franchise alums to wear a Bachelor-inspired Halloween costume this year. Nick Viall dressed as Peter Weber, who is set to be the next Bachelor when the show returns in January 2020 — including a forehead bandage that referenced an injury that Peter sustained while filming, which resulted in 22 stitches.

Over the summer, the future of Dean and Caelynn's relationship looked pretty bleak. Now, more than a month after the BiP finale aired, they're still going strong, but their costumes prove they're not afraid to laugh at themselves either.