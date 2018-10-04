Just days after Donald Trump authorized the FBI to expand its investigation of Brett Kavanaugh, the White House sent the FBI's report to the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday with the belief that the Senate would vote to confirm the Supreme Court nominee. But Democrats have slammed the FBI investigation as a "sham" and "cover up," and an attorney for Deborah Ramirez — the second woman to come forward with an allegation of sexual misconduct — argued that the FBI's investigation of Kavanaugh was incomplete.

In a two-page letter sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday, William Pittard, Ramirez's lawyer, argued that the FBI had concluded its probe after four days "without permitting its agents to investigate." According to Pittard, Ramirez had provided the FBI with a list of more than 20 witnesses, some of whom she suspected would be able to corroborate her allegation. Pittard went on to name some of these witnesses, and told Wray that the FBI never reached out to them for an interview.

"We are deeply disappointed by this failure," Pittard wrote. "We can only conclude that the FBI — or those controlling its investigation — did not want to learn the truth behind Ms. Ramirez’s allegations.”

Ramirez's allegation first became public in a New Yorker article, a week after Christine Blasey Ford spoke publicly for the first time about her own allegation against Kavanaugh, which Kavanaugh unequivocally denied. Ramirez was a student at Yale alongside Kavanaugh, and she alleged that Kavanaugh had exposed himself and thrust his penis in her face during a college dormitory party. Kavanaugh denied the allegation, arguing in a statement that the event in question had never occurred.

