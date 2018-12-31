On Monday, Dec. 31, singer Demi Lovato posted a New Year's message to her Instagram Story that makes it clear how hopeful she is for 2019. Not only did the 26-year-old acknowledge what she's gone through this year, but she also showed that she's looking forward to the future, writing that she "will never take another day in life for granted."

"So grateful for the lessons I've learned this year," Lovato wrote in her Instagram Story. "I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones. Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me throughout this year. God bless."

Lovato's post comes after she spent two months in rehab earlier this year. The "Sober" singer's time at the treatment center came after she was hospitalized in July for an apparent overdose. Lovato issued a statement about her hospitalization in August, though she's since deleted that Instagram post. In it, she wrote about her "journey with addiction," explaining that it's a lifelong battle.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," the singer wrote in August. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

In addition to reflecting on her sobriety and the year's events, Lovato has also shared some aspects of her personal life on social media. While she's staying private about topics like her rumored new relationship, the singer is letting fans in on some of the things she's been doing since leaving rehab. In November, for instance, Lovato shared a photo of herself voting on Instagram.

"I am so grateful to be home in time to vote," Lovato wrote in her caption. "One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard!"

After Lovato's hospitalization, her family also spoke out about their gratitude that she's okay. In August, Lovato's sister Madison De La Garza posted a birthday message for the singer on Instagram, thanking those who helped her sister after the scary event.

"Today could have been one of the worst days of my life, but instead i get to spend it thanking God, the incredible doctors, demi's team, and everyone across the world who offered their support — without all of these people i wouldn't have my big sister anymore," De La Garza wrote in August. She also shared a sweet photo of the two of them together.

Lovato's mom, meanwhile, re-posted her daughter's message about addiction in August. It's clear that the singer's family is supportive of her, and they're surely looking forward to the new year with Lovato as well.

And in addition to being thankful for her support system and her recovery, Lovato also has something big to look forward to in 2019. Lovato and Christina Aguilera earned a Grammy nomination for "Fall in Line," and Lovato praised Aguilera in a tweet about it earlier this month. Whatever the outcome at the awards ceremony, the fact that she has another Grammy nomination is another reason for the singer to celebrate.

Based on her New Year's Eve Instagram Story, it looks like the singer is starting 2019 off on a positive note. Lovato seems dedicated to her continued recovery, and it sounds like she won't be taking anything for granted in the coming years.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).