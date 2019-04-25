It's been a hot minute since they've been spotted out together, but that doesn't necessarily mean that something's amiss. Hey, maybe they've decided to start going incognito. Do less for the paparazzi. Take their tour-de-PDA indoors for a while. So, did Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson break up? Well, according to a source for Entertainment Tonight, they did. A source for People, however, says otherwise. Let's investigate, shall we?

On April 24, "a source familiar with the situation" told ET that Beckinsale and Davidson are no longer a thing. "They’re still friendly, but are not on romantic terms," the source said. Hmm, OK. But like, what does it take to qualify as a source who's "familiar with the situation?" Because at this point, anyone who keeps up with celebrity news in the slightest is probably "familiar" with the whole, Beckinsale-Davidson "situation." Anyway, moving on.

People's source painted a different picture of Beckinsale and Davidson's current relationship status. "Pete and Kate got super serious very fast but they’ve decided to slow things down a bit," the source claimed to the outlet. "They’re still dating as of now." To be fair, it's not exactly clear who People's source is either. That's usually how they roll, though. Either that, or something a little more specific like, "a source close to the couple." (Bustle reached out to reps for Beckinsale and Davidson for comment on the situation, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regardless, neither Beckinsale nor Davidson have confirmed or denied either version of the story, who so really knows for sure. What we do know is that March 20 was the last time they were photographed in public together, as per People. The pair were snapped having dinner with Beckinsale's mother and stepfather on the 40th anniversary of her father's death, which seems ... kind of heavy. It also kind of seems like a step in the "getting serious" direction.

Before that, though, Beckinsale and Davidson's relationship appeared to mainly consist of a lot of making out in public. Not that there's anything wrong with that, of course. They just came off as being really comfortable around each other, and looked like they were always having a good time.

The couple reportedly first crossed paths at Netflix's 2019 Golden Globes afterparty back in January. They were snapped holding hands following one of Davidson's stand-up shows a few days later, and then things took off pretty quickly from there.

JD Images/Shutterstock

From the very start, a source told People that, "[Beckinsale's] not looking to get serious with someone. She wants to have fun with guys and date around." Davidson, for his part, just ended his engagement to Ariana Grande back in October, so he may not have been looking for anything serious either.

Fans will just have to wait for some sort of official word on their relationship status for now. Everything's hearsay at the moment. Maybe they'll shut down all these breakup rumors by taking their tour-de-PDA to somewhere super public and dramatic like, the top of the Empire State Building. Or maybe they're done. Who knows? We'll see.