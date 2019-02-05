Several weeks after they were reportedly seen flirting at a 2019 Golden Globes afterparty, it sounds like Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale might actually be dating, according to a source for E! News. Neither one of the stars has commented on their are-they-or-aren't-they relationship status just yet, but sometimes actions can speak louder than words — and if the rumors are true, well, good for them. (Bustle reached out to reps for Davidson and Beckinsale for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Let's start with a brief refresher, shall we? You know, just in case you've been living under a rock for most of 2019 (which, if you have, no one would blame you — it's a weird world out there). There are always a ton of parties following major award shows. Hosted by studios and big-name media conglomerates, they typically draw pretty interesting — yet always super star-studded — crowds. This year, as fate would have it, both Davidson and Beckinsale ended up at Netflix's post-ceremony event. They crossed paths, apparently hit it off, and thus the dating rumors began.

Now, though, those rumors are looking to be a bit more believable after the pair was snapped holding hands while leaving one of Davidson's stand-up shows on Feb. 2. "Kate thinks he's the sweetest and nicest guy," a source recently told E! News. And while they "may seem like an unlikely match," the source added, "she thinks he's great and she just loves all the laughs she has with him."

From the outside, the two stars might "seem like an unlikely match" for a couple of different on-paper reasons. First of all, there's the age gap: Davidson is 25; Beckinsale is 45. Then there's the perceived difference in their career paths and/or personalities. Davidson is known for being a bit of a goof on Saturday Night Live. Beckinsale is Oxford-educated and has appeared in a ton of Blockbuster films over the years.

Opposites attract though, right? Plus, Beckinsale has had a tendency to date younger men as of late, and Davidson just got out of a serious relationship with Ariana Grande. So, who cares how and why they might be together? Maybe they're both just having fun.

According to a source for People, that's precisely the case, as far as Beckinsale is concerned. "Kate’s not looking to get serious with someone," the source claimed to the outlet. "She was really hurt after her marriage with Len [Wiseman, who filed for divorce in 2015 after 12 years of marriage] ended. She wants to have fun with guys and date around. She loves the attention from the younger men she dates."

Hey, more power to you. Nothing wrong with that at all. Another "Beckinsale insider" told E! News of her rumored relationship with Davidson that, "She has fun and doesn't take anything too seriously. She has spent some time with him and thinks he's very funny and charming. It's definitely not anything intense."

Davidson is definitely funny and charming, and Beckinsale appears to have a pretty quick wit herself. Whether or not these two have long-term potential remains to be seen, but, so what? Everyone deserves to be happy. Good for them.