Halloween may have only just ended, but many are already looking towards the next set of holidays looming on the horizon — including Starbucks: The 2018 Starbucks holiday drink lineup is here, and this year, we’ve got six returning favorites to keep us warm all season long. The drinks will be available in Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada starting on Nov. 2 — so if you’re all pumpkin spice’d out and eagerly anticipating your first Peppermint Mocha of the season, good news! You can get started spreading holiday cheer as soon as tomorrow!

The Starbucks winter holiday season usually kicks up not too long after the end of Pumpkin Spice Latte season, and this year is no exception. In 2017, the new holiday cup design was revealed on Nov. 1; in 2016, the actual drinks returned on Nov. 1; and this year, the announcements about both the drinks and the cups has come on Nov. 1, even if the treats themselves won’t be available until Nov. 2. Fall is dead. Long live the winter.

The inspiration for all of Starbucks’ 2018 treats comes from “the spirit of yesteryear,” according to a press release. For the holiday cup design, that nod to the past comes with a modern twist — but for the actual menu, we’re basically looking at a whole lot of favorites from years gone by. It’s true that there isn’t anything new this year; sometimes, though, it's enough to just be happy with what you’ve already got — which is exactly the case here.

“When you come into Starbucks, there’s a festive vibe,” said Kristy Cameron of the Starbucks Creative Studio in a press release. “Our customers have told us that the return of Starbucks holiday cups and beverages are a signal the season is upon us. We hope they feel the holiday magic that only Starbucks can create during this special time of year.”

Here’s the drink lineup for 2018:

2 The Toasted White Chocolate Mocha Starbucks Introduced just last year, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha is the baby of the Starbucks holiday family. Like most of the favorites, this one starts with espresso and steamed milk; caramelized white chocolate adds an element of toasty sweetness; and whipped cream and a dusting of candied cranberry sugar provide the finishing touches.

3 The Caramel Brulee Latte Starbucks If caramel is your jam, good news! The Caramel Brulee Latte, which originally hit the Sbux seasonal menu in 2009, is back for the 2018 season. It combines espresso, steamed milk, caramel brulee sauce, whipped cream, and a caramel brulee topping.

4 The Chestnut Praline Latte Starbucks Although the Chestnut Praline Latte was somewhat controversial when it debuted in 2014 — rumor had it that the Eggnog and Gingerbread Lattes might be getting phased out to make way for this new drink, although the rumor was never confirmed — it’s become a staple in the years since. Now returning for its fourth season, the Chestnut Praline Latte’s combo of espresso, steamed milk, caramelized chestnut flavoring, whipped cream, and spiced praline crumbs will warm you up nicely.

5 The Eggnog Latte Starbucks Fun fact: The Eggnog Latte has been around in one form or another since 1986. In 2011, unofficial Starbucks site Starbucks Melody got their hands on some old in-store training materials dating back to 2005 — and, hey, guess what? Those training materials included a brief history of the Eggnog Latte as told by Starbucks cofounder Dave Olsen. According to Olsen, Howard Schultz asked some of the team in October of 1986 to dream up a Christmas beverage for that year. Olsen was the one who thought to cut some eggnog with milk, steam it, and make a latte out of it — and it turned out to be a hit. The Columbia Center Starbucks in downtown Seattle was the first location to serve it.