Unless you've truly been living under a rock the past week or so, you probably know that Game Of Thrones' Arya Stark did a huge thing in the epic series' latest episode. Everyone has taken note, and when I say everyone, I mean it. While he accepted an honor at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Drake shouted out Arya Stark for being a total badass.

"Shoutout to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week," Drake gleefully said as he closed out his acceptance speech after winning Top Billboard 200 Album for "Scorpion." This is the perfect use of speech time, really, because Game of Thrones is all anyone's been talking about lately. The HBO series is nearing its grand finale, and the most recent season has fans on their toes after they've waited nearly two years for new episodes. It's a cultural moment, and everyone wants in on it.

Arya is at the forefront of things lately. She's been a main character from the get-go, but in the latest episode of Game of Thrones, she took down the show's main villain, the Night King. It was a huge deal, and even superstars like Drake are giving respect where it's due. See his comments here:

The moment immediately caught fire among fans of both the artist and Game of Thrones, but not everyone is happy that he mentioned Arya's name. Some even think that his well-wishes may have doomed the Stark daughter. According to Complex, Drake has a history of publicly supporting sports teams that subsequently tank their playoff hopes after he bestows his blessings. The "Drake curse" is real.

That's definitely worrisome for those invested in Arya's safety. Some of Twitter's more superstitious users facepalmed when they heard Drake invoke her name.

Apparently the Drake Curse is a more widespread rumor than I originally thought, and I should pay more attention. Hopefully it doesn't apply here — Arya and actor Maisie Williams are some of the most beloved things involved in Game of Thrones these days, and especially after she took down the Night King, people would be devastated to see her go.

More to come...