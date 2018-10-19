Having red hair is awesome. Flame-hued locks are vibrant, sexy, and a fresh pop of color. But there are times when having ginger hair can be frustrating, such as when it clashes with a fabric color like pink or when planning a Halloween costume. However, there are plenty of super easy redhead 2018 Halloween costumes. Rather than having to hide your fabulous follicles by covering them with a wig or burying them behind a hat, you can make the most of 'em and incorporate them into your costume this dress up season.

Natural redheads have have plentiful fun options. Red hair is so incredibly beautiful so why not flaunt it by transforming into a famous or fictional redhead?

You could go classic, like comedy icon Lucille Ball. Or you could revisit the '90s by invoking Melrose Place villain Sydney Andrews — remember her? Grab a slip dress, a white baby tee, chunky black boots, and fix your hair into a faux bob in order to ape the character.

Take further advantage of nostalgia and rock a Jessica Rabbit costume or indulge your inner Ariel from The Little Mermaid. You can make the most of your locks with some legit yet inexpensive costumes from party stores.

An added bonus? You won't have to spend additional cash on a wig you only wear once. In many cases, your hair is essential to your costume.

Below are 7 easy costumes that are redhead ready.

1. Ariel From The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid $34.99 A Disney Princess-inspired costume is a new classic. You can't go wrong with this choice. Redheads can enjoy the trick or treat season as Ariel from "The Little Mermaid." Buy Now

2. Jessica Rabbit

Jessica Rabbit $69.99 If you love "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" and have red strands, why not pretend you are Roger Rabbit's voluptuous wife for one night? The slinky, sequined, and scarlet dress is sexy and fun. It matches your hair, too. Buy Now

3. Wilma Flintstone

Wilma Flintstone $39.99 You can ditch the fake-looking wig, since your hair is already red. Simply rock the white frock and pearl necklace to get pre-historic like Fred Flintstone's long-suffering but sassy wife. Just fix your actual hair into Wilma's signature updo and find your Fred. Yabba dabba doooo! Buy Now

4. Ginger Spice

Ginger Spice $24.99 '90s nostalgia is still huge in fashion and beauty in 2018. The aesthetic trickles over into Halloween territory, too. This Ginger Spice costume is everything. From the Union Jack dress and boots to the crimson hair, this ensemble will transport you to another decade. Buy Now

5. Daphne From Scooby Doo

Daphne From Scooby Doo $22.68 Daphne had such infinitely cool style. From her boots to her shift dresses, she cultivated a signature look. To take your Daphne costume a step further, be sure and do a big blow out. Add a volumizing product to the crown of your head and proceed to blow it back. Use a teasing comb to add additional height for Daph's retro 'do. If you want to get even more economical or are ISO expanded sizing, you can always source a similar dress via thrifting or Forever 21 Buy Now

6. Flo From Progressive

Flo From Progressive $44.99 Who doesn't love the ever-chipper Flo from the Progressive insurance commercials? You can "go Flo" by doing a deep side part with your hair and using bobby pins to fix your frock like Flo. Add winged black eyeliner and fire engine red lipstick to complete the transformation. Buy Now

7. Peg Bundy

Peg Bundy $49.99 The late '80s and early '90s housewife had memorable style. You can likely repurpose the leopard-print top and black pants post-Halloween. But no need to grab a wig if you already have red hair. Just style with hot tools, tease the you-know-what out of the crown, and enjoy that volume as Peg. Buy Now

Being a redhead is always fun — it's just extra fun with these easy Halloween costume ideas.