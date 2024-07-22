It’s almost time to live vicariously through Emily Cooper once again. On July 22, Netflix released the first trailer for Emily in Paris Season 4, the first part of which premieres on Aug. 15. In the two-minute teaser alone, star Lily Collins sports many chic and colorful looks that are sure to divide viewers, as usual.

Emily seems up to her usual style tricks in Season 4, sticking to her love of bold prints, designer bags that she probably can’t afford, and statement pieces that most Parisians would never touch. However, one look will surely draw eyes (for better or worse), recalling a classic Halloween movie and a music icon.

Emily’s Beyoncé-Inspired Hat

As seen in the Part 1 trailer, Emily enters what appears to be a masquerade ball, donning a black latex leather mask with sheer detailing that only covers half her face.

However, the mask is still somewhat effective in shielding Emily’s face thanks to her oversized wide-brimmed hat, à la Beyoncé on the Formation World Tour. Needless to say, Queen Bey would be proud.

Lily Collins’ Beyoncé-inspired hat on Emily in Paris YouTube / Netflix

Emily’s Beetlejuice Look

While her hat would be enough of a conversation starter on its own, Emily’s dress is sure to steal the spotlight. For the gala, she chooses a look seemingly inspired by the 1988 classic Beetlejuice (perhaps in honor of its upcoming sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice).

Emily wears a black-and-white jumpsuit with skin-tight long sleeves and a turtleneck collar, giving glamorous, spooky vibes. Maybe if you say “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” into a mirror, Collins will appear instead.

Lily Collins’ Beetlejuice-inspired dress on Emily in Paris Netflix

To complete the look, Emily straps a black floor-length skirt around her striped ensemble, turning her jumpsuit into a ballgown. As for her footwear, her simple strappy black heels keep the focus on... well, everything else.

If Emily’s looks are starting off this strong in the trailer, there’s no telling what else is in store for Season 4.