In the weeks leading up to the big game, tons of companies released both full and teaser versions of their 2018 Super Bowl commercials. The commercials — which can go for more than $5 million per 30-second spot, according to AdWeek — range from sweet and sentimental, to laugh-out-loud, to straight-up what-is-happening weird.

Even if you're not much of a sports fan and don't plan on watching the Philadelphia Eagles play the New England Patriots on Feb. 4, you may want to grab some Super Bowl-style snacks and settle in with the ads. Many of them feature big-name celebrity appearances — from Chris Pratt, Matt Damon, and Tiffany Haddish, to name a few — and you know everyone at the office will be talking about them Monday morning.

Some of the stand-outs include a karaoke battle between Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman, Cardi B taking over as the voice of Amazon's Alexa, a series of super-strange spots featuring Friends' David Schwimmer (including one where he feeds candy to a talking sandwich), and an for avocados starring Chris Elliott — because, sure, why not.

So, go put on some comfy clothes, dig into that seven-layer dip you made for the big game (no one will know the difference if you just snag something else from the store), and check out all the ads set to air during the 2018 Super Bowl.

We'll be updating this post all throughout the game, so if you end up missing a few in lieu of a bathroom break, they'll be right here when you get back.

Bud Light - "The Bud Knight"

Bud Light on YouTube

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard at least one person shout, "Dilly, Dilly," over the last few months. In the final installment of Bud Light's viral Super Bowl ad trilogy, the King and his army battle it out for the last remaining 12-packs.

Budweiser - "Stand By You"

Budweiser on YouTube

You may want to grab some Kleenex for this Budweiser ad, which focuses on the company's efforts to provide water for places that have recently been impacted by natural disasters. The song used in the spot is Skylar Grey's cover of"Stand By Me" (which was originally sung by Ben E. King).

Stella Artois & Water.org - "Taps"

Stella Artois on YouTube

Water is the focus of this ad starring Matt Damon. Damon co-founded Water.org, and has teamed up with Stella Artois to provide clean drinking water to developing countries.

Amazon - "Alexa Loses Her Voice"

amazon on YouTube

Alexa, the voice of Amazon's Echo, loses her voice, which prompts the company to call in some stars to take over temporarily. Cardi B makes an especially memorable cameo, and now I want her to be the voice of everything.

PETA - "Redemption"

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) on YouTube

The purpose of this PETA ad — starring vegan actor, James Cromwell — is to convince non-vegans to "seek redemption by choosing the only truly humane meals: vegan wings, vegan hamburgers — vegan everything," according to CBS Sports. As per most PETA ads, it's not exactly easy to watch.

Pringles - "Wow"

CommercialTime on YouTube

In which Bill Hader is very impressed by the idea of stacking together multiple flavors of Pringles.

M&M's - "Human"

mmschocolate on YouTube

Red M&M, frustrated that people keep trying to eat him, is granted his wish of becoming a human — and takes form as Danny DeVito. Fun fact: Vanessa Williams voices Brown M&M. What else could you possibly need to know?

Michelob ULTRA - "The Perfect Fit" (Parts 1 & 2)

Michelob ULTRA on YouTube

Michelob ULTRA on YouTube

Michelob ULTRA snagged two ad spots during this year's Super Bowl, and Chris Pratt stars in them both. In the first ad, Pratt preps to be the new face of the brand. This requires him to be shirtless in several shots, and I, for one, am not complaining.

Pratt keeps all of his clothes on for the second spot (lame), but viewers do get to see him try out various sports — alongside U.S. Open golf champion Brooks Koepka, 11-time World Surf League champ Kelly Slater, and 2017 New York City Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan — whilst they all sing a rousing pub song.

Universal Studios - "Peyton Manning: Vacation Quarterback"

Universal Orlando Resort on YouTube

Former quarterback Peyton Manning (who snagged two Super Bowl titles over the course of his career) gets a bunch of families super psyched about doing stuff at Universal Studios.

Amazon Prime Video - Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Trailer

TV Promos on YouTube

For their first-ever Super Bowl ad, Amazon Prime Video promotes their new series starring John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. Bonus: The trailer features Ed Sheeran covering Bob Dylan's track, "All Along the Watchtower."

Doritos Blaze vs. Mountain Dew Ice ("Tongue Twister" & The Battle)

Mountain Dew on YouTube

Mountain Dew on YouTube

Peter Dinklage (coached by Busta Rhymes) and Morgan Freeman (coached by Missy Elliott) prep for and subsequently compete in an epic, karaoke-style rap battle. It. Is. Awesome.

Lexus - "Black Panther"

LexusVehicles on YouTube

Chadwick Boseman, the star of Marvel's Black Panther, does a bunch of superhero-style driving stunts in a sleek, silver Lexus.

Pepsi

Pepsi on YouTube

Jimmy Fallon narrates this Pepsi mini-retrospective, which features Cindy Crawford, her model son Presely Gerber, NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon, and the DeLorean Time Machine from Back to the Future.

Febreze - "The Only Man Whose Bleep Don't Stink"

Febreze on YouTube

Meet Random Dude Dave. His "bleep" don't stink. Despite this oddity, he's turned out pretty well, according to testimonials from the people in Dave's life. All those people that you're having over for your Super bowl party, however — well, their "bleep" definitely stinks. Which is why you need Febreze.

Groupon - "Who Wouldn't"

Groupon on YouTube

If you haven't seen the clip of Tiffany Haddish telling her Groupon story on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, do yourself a favor and go watch it now. After you do, Haddish being the new spokesperson for Groupon will make a lot more sense.

Avocados From Mexico "#GuacWorld" (1 of 2)

Avocados From Mexico on YouTube

"Big Time Hollywood Actor" Chris Elliott doesn't know you — but what he does know, is that Avocados From Mexico will solve all of your problems. The whole thing is weird and wonderful, and gives off major Tim & Eric-style (Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim) vibes.

Avocados From Mexico "#GuacWorld" (2 of 2)

Avocados From Mexico on YouTube

In what may be the scariest ad of the Super Bowl, a community seals itself off from the world, only to realize that, while they remembered to bring a bunch of avocados (for making guacamole), they left the tortilla chips outside. Panic ensues.

Skittles - "Possible Super Bowl Ad"

SKITTLESbrand on YouTube

Skittles put out four different ads: All of them starring David Schwimmer, all of them super weird (see: the aforementioned moment when Schwimmer feeds candy to his talking sandwich), none of them airing during the Super Bowl. The actual Super Bowl ad will only be shown to one person (seriously) — "a real-life teenager from Canoga Park, USA named Marcos Menendez," according to a brand rep, and their reaction will be streamed on Facebook — but you can watch Menendez react to the ad during the game via Skittles' Facebook page (where you can also watch the other three Schwimmer spots) should you feel so inclined.

Jack in the Box - "#JACKvsMARTHA"

jackinthebox on YouTube

Jack, the mascot of fast-food chain Jack in the Box, confronts Martha Stewart during a taping of Martha Stewart Live!, after Stewart speaks ill of fast food options. Stewart gets all, "girl, hold my earrings" and things get heated.

Squarespace - "Make It" (1 of 2)

Squarespace on YouTube

Keanu "Sad Keanu" Reeves uses Squarespace to build a website in the desert. There are tears (of joy). It's beautiful (and really, really funny).

Squarespace - "Make It" (2 of 2)

Squarespace on YouTube

Keanu Reeves casually cruises on a speeding motorcycle while standing on the seat. The song he's singing along to is "Adventures in Success" by Will Powers.

TurboTax - "The Dark"

TurboTax on YouTube

Doing your taxes can be scary, but the monster who lives under your stairs is here to help (and is actually kind of cute).

Toyota - "Good Odds"

Funny Commercials on YouTube

This emotional ad tells the heart-warming story of Lauren Woolstencroft, who beat the odds — 1 billion to 1 — to win eight Paralympic gold medals.

Sprint - "Evelyn"

Sprint on YouTube

A bunch of smart, snarky robots shame a guy into using Sprint instead of Verizon.

Lucasfilm - Solo: A Star Wars Story Trailer

Star Wars on YouTube

The Force is strong with this trailer for the Star Wars origin story film, coming out May 25, 2018.

Turkish Airlines - "5 Senses"

Turkish Airlines on YouTube

Dr. Oz provides some human body-related fun facts that revolve around the five senses — all of which Turkish Airlines says they can appeal to.

Ram Trucks - "Icelandic Vikings: We Will Rock You"

Ram Trucks on YouTube

Hard-rocking Icelandic Vikings pile into a truck, crank up Queen's "We Will Rock You," and head to Minneapolis (because football, Minnesota Vikings).

Ram Trucks - "Built to Serve"

Ram Trucks on YouTube

Taking a decidedly different tone than their first ad, Ram Trucks uses a clip of a speech from Martin Luther King Jr. to convey that they, like the late activist, believe in a life of serving others.

Wendy's - "Iceberg"

Wendy's on YouTube

Just a friendly reminder from Wendy's that they use "fresh, never frozen" beef for their burgers.

Tide - "It's a Tide Ad"

Tide on YouTube

This kind-of-confusing ad stars David Harbour of Stranger Things fame. Harbour sikes viewers out by mimicking various product ad styles, then clarifies that the ad is, in fact, for Tide. At the end of the day, though, Harbour is so charming that I'll gladly buy whatever he's selling.

Tide - "Its Another Tide Ad"

Tide on YouTube

The description on Tide's YouTube channel truly says it all: "This is an Old-Spice-guy-starring, Old-Spice-horse-featuring, Old-Spice-looking, Old-Spice-sounding and, we can only assume, Old-Spice-smelling Tide ad. Because there are clean clothes."

Tide - "It's Yet Another Tide Ad"

Tide on YouTube

More Tide. More David Harbour. This time, however, he's dressed like Mr. Clean. And it's kind of sexy.

Tide - "It's Yet Another Tide Ad, Again"

Tide on YouTube

A final Tide ad starring David Harbour, this one mimicking medication commercials.

Hulu - Castle Rock Trailer

Hulu on YouTube

Hulu teases a trailer for their new original film, Castle Rock: a suspenseful thriller from Steven King and J.J. Abrams, starring André Holland, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgård, Melanie Lynskey and Scott Glenn.

E*TRADE - "This Is Getting Old"

E*TRADE on YouTube

The elderly put their spin on Harry Belafonte's "Day-O," while living their best lives doing things like DJing and Baywatch-style lifeguarding — thanks to a solid retirement account.

Quicken Loans - "Rocket Mortgage"

Quicken Loans on YouTube

Keegan-Michael Key appears pretty much everywhere and serves as a translator for confusing, everyday situations.

Universal - Skyscraper Trailer

FilmSelect Trailer on YouTube

Dwayne Johnson takes on big buildings in the trailer for this new action film.

Diet Coke - Twisted Mango "Groove"

Diet Coke on YouTube

Diet Coke can do a lot of things, but helping this girl dance is not one of those things.

Paramount Pictures - Mission Impossible: Fallout Trailer

Paramount Pictures on YouTube

The latest installment in the Mission Impossible franchise, wherein Tom Cruise does crazy stunts and saves the world from bad guys (probably).

Netflix - The Cloverfield Paradox Trailer

Netflix on YouTube

Surprise! The third installment of the Cloverfield franchise premieres tonight on Netflix.

WeatherTech - "American Factory"

Commercials Funny on YouTube

WeatherTech does custom car stuff, and this super-patriotic commercial informs viewers that they just built their brand new factory right here in America.

Tourism Australia - "Dundee"

Australia on YouTube

At first, this commercial — starring Chris Hemsworth and Danny McBride — seems like the trailer for a new Crocodile Dundee film. Well, it's not. But if it were, I would definitely go see this faux film in theaters. I would also happily travel to Australia, which is what this ad is actually promoting.

Persil ProClean - "Game-Time Stain-Time"

Persil ProClean on YouTube

Persil ProClean and Peter Hermann want you to take a time out, so you can get that guacamole stain out of your shirt (or whatever else you've managed to spill on yourself while stuffing your face with Super Bowl snacks).

T-Mobile - "#LittleOnes"

T-Mobile on YouTube

Adorable babies. A lullaby version of Nirvana's "All Apologies." More adorable babies.

Blacture - "Be Celebrated"

SB-LII Commercials on YouTube

Pras — award-winning rapper, actor, and filmmaker — promotes Blacture: a place for black culture to be heard, celebrated, and empowered.

HBO - Westworld: Season 2 Trailer

HBO on YouTube

HBO gives us a sneak peak of the second season Westworld in this trailer.

Sketchers - "Wide Fit Sport Shoes"

SKECHERS on YouTube

Howie Long, football Hall-of-Famer, feels cramped on airplanes, and also when he is forced to wear regular-sized shoes.

Universal Pictures - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer

Universal Pictures on YouTube

The sequel to Jurassic World is coming, and it looks super scary.

Toyota - "One Team"

Toyota USA on YouTube

Clergymen from several different religions find common ground in carpooling.

Coca Cola - "The Wonder Of Us"

Coca-Cola on YouTube

Everybody's different, but guess what? There's a Coke out there for each and every one of us (in case you were concerned).

Kia Motors America - "Feel Something Again"

Kia Motors America on YouTube

According to this Kia commercial, the new Stinger can literally turn back the hands of time when driven in reverse. Aerosmith's Steven Tyler shows us how, and, as it turns out, Young Steven Tyler was a stone cold fox.

Winter Olympics - "Lindsay Vonn"

NBC Sports on YouTube

The very cool Lindsey Vonn shows her journey to the Winter Olympics.

Toyota - "Mobility Anthem"

Toyota Global on YouTube

Toyota packs a powerful and very inspirational punch with this ad.

Jeep - "Jeff Goldblum from Jurassic World 2"

Comicbook.com on YouTube

Jeep gives us a sneak peek of what we can expect from Jeff Goldblum in Jurassic World 2.

NFL - "Touchdown Celebrations To Come"

NFL on YouTube

Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Manning do the Dirty Dancing lift. Enough said.

Marvel Studios - "Avengers: Infinity War"

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

With the addition of more Spider-Man, Avengers: Infinity War looks like it's gonna be a ton of fun.

Kraft - "Family Greatly"

Kraft Brand on YouTube

This one might make you tear up a lil' bit.

Intuit - "A Giant Story"

Intuit on YouTube

This one is basically a mini movie!