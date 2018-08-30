Disneyland is fun at any time of year, but there's no denying that the resort's seasonal celebrations are particularly delightful. When the beginning of September rolls around, for example? That’s when the fall festivities begin — and the fall treats and sweets at Disneyland in 2018 are one of the best parts of dropping by the Anaheim, Calif. resort during this magnificent time of year.

I realize that I might be a little biased here; fall is my favorite season, Halloween is my favorite holiday, and I am a shameless adult Disney enthusiast. Still, though — can you resist a pumpkin spice-flavored beignet shaped like Mickey Mouse’s head? Or a crispy marshmallow treat that looks like Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas? A lot of people would probably have a hard time saying no to either of those treats; not only are they delicious, but also, they’re so heckin’ cute I can barely stand it. And there's plenty more where they came from, too.

So! Let’s take a look at what Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure have on the menu for us this year, shall we? According to the Disney Parks Blog, the Halloween season kicks off on Sept. 7, and along with it, we have a ton of beautifully-presented treats to drool over. Some of them are returning favorites; others are brand new for this year; but all of them are as Instagrammable as they are delicious.

1. Orange Sugar Churro With Candy Corn Sauce

Courtesy of Disneyland

Where to get it: At Disneyland Park, from the churro cart near Big Thunder Mountain in Frontierland.

I have no idea what Candy Corn Sauce is, but I would love to find out.

2. Pumpkin Spice Churro

Courtesy of Disneyland

Where to get it: At Disneyland Park, from the churro cart near the Haunted Mansion in New Orleans Square; at California Adventure, at Willie’s Churros on Buena Vista Street and from the Cozy Cone Motel in Cars Land.

Each of these locations has a different variation on the theme: The churro cart near the Haunted Mansion serves up the treat with Cream Cheese Frosting; Willie’s Churros version comes straight-up with no frosting; and the Cozy Cone Motel offers one with Cream Cheese Dipping Sauce.

3. Bat Wing Raspberry Sundae

Where to get it: At California Adventure, from Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream on Buena Vista Street.

How’s this returning favorite for pure Halloween decadence? White chocolate raspberry swirl ice cream is topped with a “raspberry splatter” (very Dexter of you, Disney), red sprinkles, whipped cream, and a bat wing cookie. Be still, my goth little heart.

4. Sleepy Hollow Cupcake

Courtesy of Disneyland

Where to get it: At California Adventure, from Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Café on Buena Vista Street.

Disney has done it again with another spectacular special cupcake. This one is made of red velvet cake and comes adorned with a Headless Horseman chocolate piece.

5. Churro Bites Cereal Sundae

Courtesy of Disneyland

Where to get it: At Disneyland Park, from the Hungry Bear Restaurant in Critter Country.

Ice cream for breakfast? Why not! The Churro Bites Sundae served at the Hungry Bear features fruit cereal-dusted churros, cereal milk anglaise (which I'm assuming is a type of creme anglaise), strawberry ice cream, and raspberry sauce.

6. Churro Sundae

Courtesy of Disneyland

Where to get it: At Disneyland Park, from the Golden Horseshoe in Frontierland.

The Hungry Bear isn’t the only place you can get an autumnal churro sundae at Disneyland this fall; the Golden Horseshoe has one, too. This one features cookie gelato, a cinnamon sugar-dusted churro, cajeta (a caramel-y dulce de leche sauce), and whipped cream.

7. Pumpkin Spice Mickey Beignets

Courtesy of Disneyland

Where to get them: At Disneyland Park, the Mint Julep Bar in New Orleans Square.

Remember these? I’m still dreaming of them. Sigh.

8. “Spokey”-Cone Macaron

Where to get it: At California Adventure, the Cozy Cone Motel in Cars Land.

A macaron filled with marshmallow buttercream and candy corn? Yes, please!

9. Maleficent Churro

Courtesy of Disneyland

Where to get it: At Disneyland Park, from the Town Square churro cart on Main Street, U.S.A. and from the churro cart near Sleeping Beauty Castle.

I am living for all the Maleficent-themed desserts the Disney parks are offering this Halloween season. The Maleficent Churro is covered with a combination of chocolate cookie crumbles and colored sugar; you can also add Marshmallow Dip if you like (and, honestly, why would you not add Marshmallow Dip?)

10. Spider Parfait

Where to get it: At Disneyland Park, from the Galactic Grill and Alien Pizza Planet, both in Tomorrowland.

At the Galactic Grill, it’s just called the Spider Parfait, while at Alien Pizza Planet, it’s called the Alien Spider Parfait, but it’s the same dessert in both locations: A delicious parfait that layers chocolate cake, vanilla pudding, chocolate pudding, and ganache.

11. Halloween-Themed Dessert Trio

Where to get it: At Disneyland Park, from the French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square.

If you feel like gifting yourself the joy of nostalgia, this sweet little trio is full of childhood favorites: It starts with Worms and Dirt before moving on to salted caramel pudding and finishing up with good ol’ fashioned pumpkin pie.

12. S’mores Churro

Courtesy of Disneyland

Where to get it: At California Adventure, from the churro cart near the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail at Grizzly Peak.

This churro arrives covered with graham crackers, chocolate, chips, and a marshmallow drizzle. GIMME.

13. Sour Apple Churro

Courtesy of Disneyland

Where to get it: At Disneyland Park, from the churro cart near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters in Tomorrowland.

I’m… not actually sure how I feel about this particular flavor, but I appreciate the fact that it exists. You can add Caramel Sauce to your order if you want.

14. Apple Pie á La Mode

Where to get it: At Disneyland Park, from Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor on Main Street, U.S.A.

This one sounds more like an apple pie-themed sundae than a slice of pie served with ice cream, but I’ll take it either way. It consists of vanilla ice cream with warm spiced apples, a crumble topping, and a drizzle of caramel. (That's it in the upper left-hand corner of this image, in case you couldn't tell.)

15. Purple, Green, and Orange Sugar Churro

Courtesy of Disneyland

Where to get it: At California Adventure, from Willie’s Churros on Buena Vista Street.

By “Purple, Green, and Orange Sugar Churro,” we mean “one churro covered in all three colored sugars,” not “three different churros, each covered with a different colored churro.” Just, y’know, FYI.

16. Main Street Mickey’s Pound Cake

Courtesy of Disneyland

Where to get it: At Disneyland Park, from the Plaza Inn Restaurant on Main Street, U.S.A.

Of course Mickey himself would be getting in on the action; his fall pound cake is filled with blueberry compote and cookie crumbles and topped with whipped cream, black sugar, and mint. It looks like a pumpkin, and it is adorable.

17. Purple Sugar Churro

Courtesy of Disneyland

Where to get it: At California Adventure, the churro cart near Goofy’s Sky School in Paradise Gardens Park.

In case the tri-colored sugar churro doesn’t do it for you, you can also get a straight-up purple one.

18. “Halloween Candy”

Courtesy of Disneyland

Where to get it: At Disneyland Park, from Pooh Corner in Critter Country and Candy Palace on Main Street, U.S.A.; at California Adventure, from Trolley Treats on Buena Vista Street; and at the Downtown Disney District, from Marceline’s Confectionary.

The overall heading of “Halloween Candy” encompasses the Disneyland Resort’s selection of seasonal candy apples, cake pops, crispy treats, marshmallows, and fudge — and believe you me, there are plenty to choose from. As far as the candy apples go, you can get ones that look like Minnie Mouse dressed up as a witch, Jack Skellington, a skull, or an “Evil Queen” apple; for cake pops, choose from Jack Skellington or a bat; crispy treats come in Mickey Mouse, Oogie Boogie, and Maleficent varieties; you can get a mummy-themed marshmallow; and lastly, there’s Pumpkin Fudge on the menu. You can find them at the various shops scattered throughout the resort that specialize in candy and sweets.

19. Candy Cone Pie

Where to get it: At California Adventure, from Flo’s V8 Café in Cars Land.

Get it? Candy Cone? Har har har. Anyway, this treat consists of a cream pie with vanilla, butterscotch, and white chocolate pudding. Yum.

20. Black Rose Dessert

Where to get it: At Disneyland Park, from the Red Rose Taverne in Fantasyland.

Previously known as the Village Haus Restaurant, Fantasyland’s Red Rose Taverne puts a Beauty and the Beast-themed spin on breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Black Rose Dessert consists of black truffle mousse served with raspberry compote, a crunchy center, and a little candy spider to top it all off.

21. Pumpkin Spice Funnel Cake Fries

Courtesy of Disneyland

Where to get it: At California Adventure, from Award Wieners in Hollywood Land.

Funnel cake fries dusted with pumpkin spice sugar and topped with pumpkin spice sauce and pumpkin spice whipped cream are, as far as I am concerned, the stuff dreams are made of.

22. Orange Sugar Skull Pot de Crème

Where to get it: At Disneyland Park, from Rancho del Zocalo in Frontierland.

Frontierland’s best Mexican eatery celebrates el Dia de los Muertos with a sugar skull-themed custard dessert.

23. Frozen Abuelita Horchata

Where to get it: At Disneyland Park, from Rancho del Zocalo in Frontierland.

This treat from Rancho del Zocalo layers frozen Mexican hot chocolate and frozen horchata and tops the whole thing off with whipped cream.

24. Pumpkin Bread Pudding

Where to get it: At California Adventure, from Pacific Wharf Café at Pacific Wharf.

Bread pudding is great. Pumpkin bread pudding is out of this world.

25. Mansion Spider Bundt Cake

Where to get it: At Disneyland Park, the French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square.

I’ll admit that I don’t always go for Bundt cake, but I’d definitely be up for trying a chocolate one decorated with green icing and a chocolate spider. Just sayin’.

26. A Huge Variety Of Treats From The Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

Where to get them: At Disneyland Park, from the Jolly Holiday Bakery Café on Main Street, U.S.A.

Among the special edition treats you can get at this Disney bakery this fall are: A Sweet Potato Hand Pie topped with orange white chocolate glaze and toasted mini-marshmallows; a Cruella de Vil-themed brownie served in a spotted cup with dark chocolate and white chocolate mousses and a little Cruella logo; a “Graveyard Cupcake” make of chocolate cake with a cherry filling, dark chocolate mousse, Halloween-themed sprinkles, and a tombstone made of chocolate; a Spice Bundt Cake; a Pumpkin Layered Cheesecake; a Pumpkin Muffin; and a “Mickey Mummy” Macaroon. Yowza.

27. Cookies and Cream Funnel Cake Fries

Where to get them: At California Adventure, from Award Wieners in Hollywood Land.

Pumpkin Spice Funnel Cake Fries not your speed? Try these instead. They’re dusted with crushed chocolate cream cookies, then finished off with cream cheese, chocolate cream cookie pieces, and whipped cream. Talk about a cookies-and-cream explosion

28. Caramel Apple Smoothie

Where to get it: At California Adventure, from Schmoozies! in Hollywood Land.

To be fair, Schmoozies! actually has a few tricks up its sleeve this fall, including a PB&J-filled Croissant Donut and an espresso chip ice cream-filled Whoopie Pie; however, the Caramel Apple Smoothie is both the most seasonally appropriate and the most interesting sounding. I’d argue it’s more milkshake than smoothie, but, I mean, I’ll take a blend of apple, caramel, and ice cream under any name at all.

29. Halloween Minnie Mouse Cake

Where to get it: At Disneyland Park, from the Plaza Inn Restaurant on Main Street, U.S.A.

This cinnamon-praline Bundt cake comes with an apple center, orange glaze, and delightfully seasonal sprinkles.

30. Spider Silk Macaron Sandwich

Courtesy of Disneyland

Where to get it: At California Adventure, from Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream on Buena Vista Street.

Another treat from Clarabelle's, this ice cream sandwich is made of pitch-black macarons with "charcoal-tart" cherry spun ice cream; popping candy and raspberry sauce add the finishing touches.

31. Bat Cookie

Courtesy of Disneyland

Where to get it: At Disneyland Park, from Market House on Main Street, U.S.A.; at California Adventure, from Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Café on Buena Vista Street; at the Disneyland Hotel, from the Coffee House; and at the Paradise Pier Hotel, from the Surfside Lounge.

Another returning favorite from previous years, this bat-shaped pastry will stare right into your soul... before you bite its head off.

32. Pumpkin Spice Shake

Where to get it: At California Adventure, from Flo’s V8 Café in Cars Land.

If this Halloween shake is anything like the candy corn-themed one Disney World is serving at the Magic Kingdom for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, it’s going to be epic.

With only a few exceptions, most of Disneyland's fall treats are available right now; a few of them won't be arriving until mid-September, but even that's just a few short weeks away, so you won't have to wait long for them. Generally speaking, they'll be available through Halloween. Happy snacking!