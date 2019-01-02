In case you hadn't heard, Rihanna is coming to make all your complexion dreams come true in 2019. Not even a single day into the new year, and Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r setting powders, concealers, and foundation expansions were announced to fans' gleeful cheers and promises to all but throw their money at Sephora. Why? Because it's Rihanna, and she cares about the fairest to the deepest of makeup lovers, and her new launch continues to demonstrate it.

On New Year's Day, Rihanna and Fenty Beauty announced that the Pro Filt'r range would be getting a major expansion. The already incredible collection of 40 shades of Pro Filt'r foundation is getting an additional 10 shades. On top of that, those shades will now correspond to a massive 50 corresponding concealer shades (yes, 50!).

Of course, Rihanna isn't going to leave her fans hanging with no way to set their face. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Setting Powder is also on its way in 8 different shades. Perhaps the best part about the setting powder though is that there's zero flashback. Don't worry about having a Flashback Mary moment with these babies. As the announcement on the Fenty Instagram proclaimed, you'll be able to set it and forget it.

If you're wondering how long you'll have to wait until you can get your hands on the new Fenty setting powders, there's even more good news. The launch for the entire expanded line of Fenty Pro Filt'r complexion products is set for Jan. 11. You've got less than two weeks to wait to get your entire Fenty face.

As for where you can purchase the powders, they'll be available at Sephora online and in-stores as well as the Fenty Beauty website. The price has yet to be announced, but the brand has always fallen into the prestige category of cosmetics. Don't worry too much about these gorgeous new powder retailing for the cost of a La Mer bronzer.

Outside of the fact that you won't be experiencing flashback with the powders, there's another major feather in the cap of this new launch, and it has to do with the message of Rihanna's brand as a whole. The new Pro Filt'r powders will come in eight shades. While brands like MAC Cosmetics who have always been inclusive and diverse offer similar shade ranges, for other popular prestige brands, eight shades of loose setting powder is rare.

Fans of Fenty Beauty, however, won't be surprised by the range. Those who adore the line know that at the heart of Fenty Beauty is its message of inclusivity. From the very first ad campaign the company dropped to its Instagram account which posts influencers and models of all different complexions, Fenty Beauty is for everyone, and their new Pro Filt'r complexion products further emphasizes it.

If you want to be first in line to get the new Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Setting Powder or any of the other new additions to the Fenty line, mark your calendar for Jan. 11. Who doesn't want a full Rihanna approved face?