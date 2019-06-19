Just in case you haven't heard (which seems unlikely), Rihanna has officially expanded her empire once more. The actor, singer, beauty mogul, and lingerie created has added yet another venture, and Fenty's New York City pop-up may just prove that Rihanna actually can do basically anything.

Back in May, Rihanna and LVMH revealed that they partnered to launch the singer and actor's luxury clothing brand. The pieces hit the runway in Paris on May 22, but Rihanna gave fans a sneak peek online prior to the luxury label's launch. In the collection, member of the Navy could find structured silhouettes, bold but neutral details and accessories like sunglasses and heels. Now, new pieces have come to New York.

On June 18, the pop-up shop for Rihanna's luxury fashion brand, Fenty, opened, and Bustle got a sneak peek at the fashion icon's shop and items. Inside, fans of Rihanna's designs and style will be able to find incredible pieces from vibrantly hued co-ords to ultra-sexy mini dresses in both bold prints and patterns to some seriously killer shield sunglasses and innovative accessories like dangling cuff earring.

Essentially, everything in the Fenty pop-up in New York City had Rihanna's name on it both figuratively and literally.

Courtesy of Gabrielle Prescod Courtesy of Gabrielle Prescod

While fans' first look at the Fenty label consisted mostly of neutral tones, Rihanna's New York pop-up brought the color. The silhouettes are fitted but range in styles from midi length dresses to ruched minis.

Courtesy of Gabrielle Prescod Courtesy of Gabrielle Prescod

Print was also part of the designs on display in the pop-up shop, and they're so bold and perfect.

Back in January, rumors of Rihanna's luxury lady began when the designer was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses that had the Fenty name emblazoned on the side. At the time, speculation began about whether Rihanna was collaborating with another brand or creating a line of sunnies. Turns out, they were for her luxury line, so there was no shortage of sunnies at the Fenty pop-up.

Courtesy of Gabrielle Prescod Courtesy of Gabrielle Prescod Courtesy of Gabrielle Prescod

Just like the sunglasses that Rihanna was spotted wearing back in January, the accessories at the pop-up featured the Fenty name. Shield sunglasses are certainly the vibe for Fenty.

Then, there's the jewelry. Rihanna's cuff-like earrings are so innovative and unlike much else that's been seen in accessories lately. You can see the earrings paired with the sunglasses on the mannequin heads, and they look so incredible.

Courtesy of Gabrielle Prescod Courtesy of Gabrielle Prescod

Of course, Rihanna was on hand to open her Fenty pop-up in New York City. On June 18, the designer appeared in a gorgeous hot pink mini dress with a ruched side that looks quite a bit like the green satin and printed ruched dresses seen in the sneak peek images from Bustle. The designer wearing her own design to the event would make total sense, too.

Even if the pink mini dress isn't from Fenty, the mogul looked stunning opening the pop-up.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're in New York or will be traveling to the city, the Fenty pop-up shop will be open from June 19 until June June 30 in Soho. You can get up close and personal with Rihanna's Fenty designs.