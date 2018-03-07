With International Women's Day on March 8, many are stepping up to the plate and showing their support for women. This year's theme is #PressForProgress, which encourages us not to be complacent in the fight for gender parity.

Tinder, the popular dating app, is using this opportunity to fight the gender pay gap, the disparity between what men and women are paid for equal work. The gender pay gap is a huge problem, with women still only earning around 83 cents on the dollar — and women of color earn much less. But Tinder is not just speaking out against the gender pay gap, they've actually committed to making a change within their company.

"This International Women’s Day, Tinder is determined to play a bigger role in the fight for gender parity in the workforce by commissioning a top-tier global consulting firm to conduct an assessment of its compensation structure," Tinder said in a press release. "Following the assessment, Tinder will reveal findings and encourage other companies to do the same. If any wage discrepancy issues are found, then Tinder will take all necessary steps to promote an equitable compensation program for all employees in 2018."

It's great to see a company committed to eradicating the gender pay gap — and it's time more companies followed suit. It's been the status quo for too long that many companies avoid paying women what they're actually worth. A company willing to say "if we're messing up, we want to fix it," is a refreshing and positive step.

Tinder will also be making donations to UN Women, an organization committed to equality and the empowerment of women. For every person who tweets in favor of equal pay and tags Tinder, the company will donate $50 — up to a $100,000 total donation. Here's how to get involved:

1. Tweet #TinderForEqualPay and tag @Tinder

2. Tinder will donate $50 to UN Women on your behalf (up to $100K)

It's really simple — and a great way to give back to an important cause. If you're looking for a way to support International Women's Day, this is the perfect place to start.

If you aren't familiar with UN Women, they're a crucial organization working to fight for equality around the world. As their site explains:

"Gender equality is not only a basic human right, but its achievement has enormous socio-economic ramifications. Empowering women fuels thriving economies, spurring productivity and growth. Yet gender inequalities remain deeply entrenched in every society. Women lack access to decent work and face occupational segregation and gender wage gaps. They are too often denied access to basic education and health care. Women in all parts of the world suffer violence and discrimination. They are under-represented in political and economic decision-making processes."

It's easy to see why Tinder paired up with them, especially since the dating app has been committed to promoting equality and inclusivity. Last year, they donated $250,000 to women’s organizations on International Women’s Day. They've also launched More Genders, allowing people to write in the gender they feel applies to them, and are petitioning Unicode for interracial couple emojis. It's especially interesting that they're committed to sharing the findings of their internal equal pay survey and making changes based off of the findings. A lot of companies resist that level of transparency, so Tinder's decision to share is a welcome one.

With an administration that seems to consistently challenge women's rights, International Women's Day means more than ever. There are lots of different ways you can show your support, but tweeting #TinderForEqualPay is an easy way to get money to a great cause.