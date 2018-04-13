On Thursday, April 12, The Shade Room pointed out that actor Gabrielle Union unknowingly ended up in some pics that may or may not be relevant to the ongoing Tristan Thompson rumors. According to a comment on the Instagram post, Gabrielle Union's reaction to the Tristan Thompson rumors is that she would like everyone to know that she did not have any part in whatever did or did not happen at the Four Seasons. So before you let the theory train careen off the tracks, know that it was nothing more than an innocent photobomb. Don't drag Union into these rumors.

On Tuesday, April 10, TMZ and The Daily Mail published video footage in which a man, who they claim to be Thompson, is seen with women who are not Kardashian. The videos were grainy and the faces were difficult to decipher. (Bustle reached out to Kardashian's reps and Thompson's agent for comment on the reports and the videos, but did not receive an immediate response.) And as The Shade Room noted, Union appears in the background of some of the photos.

In the series of paparazzi pics, a woman who can be seen walking with a Louis Vuitton bag in hand out of the NYC Four Seasons where the Cleveland Cavaliers player was reportedly staying. And in one of the snapshots, a familiar face appears in the background. As the woman in question makes her way down the sidewalk, Union emerges from an SUV. As Union peeks her head out of the vehicle, she accidentally winds up in some of the photographs taken of the woman in question. You can see the photos over on The Shade Room's Instagram account.

When The Shade Room made note of Union’s unintentional cameo on Instagram, the Being Mary Jane star left a comment on one of the posts to make it clear that she had nothing to do with any of this. Union wrote, "Don't know her. Didn't see her. I was enjoying my night with my mama and aunt. We ain't involved in this."

And that is all there is to it. Union was out with her mom and her aunt and just happened to be climbing out of a vehicle at the exact moment when photogs were trying to get some pictures of the woman in question. Not only does it seem that Union not know the woman in question, but she did not seem to see the woman in question.

On Tuesday, April 10, TMZ and The Daily Mail released multiple reports regarding Thompson reportedly cheating on Kardashian. There was The Daily Mail's video of a man they claim to be Thompson reportedly kissing a woman who is not Kardashian in a Manhattan club. There was TMZ's report about Thompson allegedly going back to his hotel with a woman who is not Kardashian. And there was TMZ's grainy video footage which shows a man who they claim is Thompson with two women at a hookah bar outside of Washington D.C. in October 2017. Once again, the videos and photos are grainy and the faces are not clearly seen. All of these stories surfaced days before Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their baby into the world.

In significantly happier news: Outlets including E! News and TMZ reported that Kardashian gave birth to her daughter on Thursday, April 12. Kris Jenner confirmed the announcement on Twitter.

According to TMZ, Thompson was reportedly in the Cleveland delivery room where Kardashian gave birth.

The reports regarding the rumors have not been confirmed, and Thompson has yet to comment on the accusations. However, we do know for certain that Kardashian had her first child on Thursday. Oh, and we also know that Union's appearance in those photos was nothing more than an innocent coincidence, so kindly leave Union out of this, thank you and goodnight.