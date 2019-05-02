Just when you thought most of your favorites were safe, it looks like something even darker than the Night King is coming for Jon Snow and friends. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kit Harington teased Game of Thrones episode four will have a twist that could be of Shakespearean proportions. The actor also shared it's one of his favorite episodes, which no doubt means there's going to be more than mourning the dead and celebrating the end of the White Walkers coming up.

After "The Long Night" and it's unending battle scenes, it seems like episode four will have to be less intense. And while the preview for the upcoming episode revealed there's a bit of celebrating happening at Winterfell, there's also going to be some unease seeping into every scene, because, come on, this is only episode four of six. The season isn't over yet, and it doesn't sound like there's going to be any rest for the weary soldiers who survived the Night King's army.

"One of my favorite episodes is four because the characters have seemingly got what they needed," Harington told EW. "The world is safe now. They're celebrating and saying goodbye to lost friends. But as an audience you're going, 'This is only episode four, something's going to happen.' And that's the cool thing because I think the characters are aware of this as well. There's something twisted and uncomfortable about it. It's so Shakespearian."

It doesn't sound like anyone who survived the Battle of Winterfell is going to get a break before the series ends. Emilia Clarke recently stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss "The Long Night" and tease what's coming next, and according to the Mother of Dragons, episode five is so big it might warrant springing for a new TV. "Episode five is bigger. Episode five is... I mean, four and five and six, they're all insane, but like…Find the biggest TV you can," she said to Kimmel.

So if episode five is bringing another battle of epic proportions, is it possible that Cersei's sending some of her men to knock on Winterfell's door while the Northerners and Daenerys are still regrouping in the aftermath of the battle with the dead? There's a somewhat worrying scene in the preview that sees the Dragon Queen toasting the living as they celebrate their win and prepare for their next battle — the one for the Iron Throne. What should be a joyous moment feels eerily reminiscent of the Red Wedding — an ostensibly happy gathering that left the Starks devastated before the night was done.

Anyone who was disappointed by the Night King's early exit should be bolstered by these ominous teasers, because Harington and Clarke make it clear that there's still plenty of action to come this season. And by the sound of things, there could be a twist happening as soon as Sunday. With the Night King's army destroyed, the next three episodes are basically one big question mark, but in true Game of Thrones fashion the drama is far from over just yet.