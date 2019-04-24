If you're a fan of Game of Thrones, it's hard not to count down the days until Sunday, Apr. 28, when Season 8's third episode, "Battle of Winterfell," airs. The first two episodes of the show's very last season have so far been relatively quiet when it comes to major character deaths — though, plenty has happened on a more emotional level. We've watched characters develop, we've cheered on Brienne when Jaime knighted her, we've laughed at Tormund's ridiculous but perfect giant story, we've found a whole new level of cheer for Arya, and we've wondered what is actually going to happen between Jon and Daenerys. Now, in "Battle of Winterfell," we're sure to see some of our favorite characters die as they fight off the Night King and the White Walkers... and it's definitely going to be stressful.

A typical episode of Game of Thrones can leave you feeling full of restless, anxious energy, and this one is definitely going to be even more intense. It can be hard to settle down after watching, let alone go to sleep — but that's what most viewers have to do, since, you know, Monday morning is coming up the very next day. So how can you relax? Meditation is definitely not a bad option.

It might sound silly, but a little bit of meditating after a particularly gruesome episode of GoT might be exactly what you need to settle down and get your nerves relaxed so that you can actually fall asleep. Below are some meditations to try after "Battle of Winterfell" so that you're not a zombie when you head to work the next morning. Thank us later!

1. Guided Meditation Before Sleep Depression to Expression on YouTube This guided meditation is only about 12 minutes long, so it won't take up much more of your night. It's easy to follow and it's aimed to help you let go of whatever was keeping you awake, so it will be perfect for soothing your mind when it's full of GoT thoughts.

2. Guided Meditation for Deep Positivity Positive Suggestion on YouTube If one of your favorite characters dies, you're bound to go to bed feeling a little sad and negative. Try this guided meditation to put yourself in a more positive frame of mind so that you can glide off to sleep.

3. Calming Sleep Music Jason Stephenson - Sleep Meditation Music on YouTube Not all meditation has to be guided. This meditation is hours of soothing, relaxing music that will help you drift away, no matter how amped up you are after the episode.

4. Let Go Of All Negative Energy Meditation Music Meditation and Healing on YouTube Three hours of soothing, relaxing music will put you in a better state of mind, calming your nerves and helping you feel super sleepy before you fall asleep. Keep it on as long as you need and restart it if you have to.

5. Yoga For Bedtime Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Yoga might not be the same thing as meditation, but they certainly work well together. Yoga can be a great way to get rid of all of that nervous energy, and it will also relax you enough to get you ready for sleep.

6. Guided Meditation for Anxiety and Worries Meditation Vacation on YouTube Feeling super stressed about what you just watched? Try this relaxing guided meditation. It's over 45 minutes long, but you can always just do part of it, or pay attention until you drift off.

7. Release Worry Guided Meditation Hypnosis for a Deep Sleep and Relaxation Jason Stephenson - Sleep Meditation Music on YouTube You might be feeling super worried about what you're going to see in the next GoT episode, but you can't let that keep you from falling asleep. This meditation will help you let go of it all so you can fall fast asleep.