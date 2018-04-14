Just days after filming wrapped on what will reportedly be Game of Thrones biggest battle scene to date, the show is already prepping for another major shoot. According to Digital Spy, Game of Thrones Season 8 may visit the Dragonpit again. And you can bet that whatever goes down there will likely be super intense. Winter is Coming reports that the show is set to film scenes at the Roman ruins of Italica in Seville, Spain for roughly a month. That's considered an extended shooting schedule, even by the HBO hit's standards.

Last season, the ruins stood in for the legendary Dragonpit, an place where the royal dragons lived in King's Landing during the Targaryen rule. In the show, the site served as a meeting place for all of the remaining major players. Daenerys and her loyal followers met with Cersei and Jaime in order to propose a temporary halt to their war as they all collectively turn their attention to the White Walkers. Although Cersei agreed to the terms, she later told her brother that it was all a ruse and that she would continue to protect her role as the queen.

As a result, only Cersei and the people of King's Landing remained near the Dragonpit at the end of Season 7. That makes a return to the location seem a bit unusual. However, it stands to reason that eventually the battle will move south, and when it does, the Dragonpit could play host to a devastating showdown between Viserion and Drogon.

Winter is Coming points out that as far as they know, there has been no call for extras for this particular shoot. Additionally, given the historical significance of the real-life location, filming a complex battle sequence there would be tricky. However, if the scene in question involves a fight between Daenerys' dragons and the now undead Viserion, then much of the action would be created digitally, which would limit the need to create much actual mayhem on the set.

Photos of the site taken by Twitter users @dllansog and @varcradel reveal that preparations for filming are already underway, and that the crew appears to be building a structure on top of the ruins. If the show is returning to the Dragonpit, then hopefully the new scenes will be just as eventful as the epic meeting in Season 8 was. At this time, there's no way to know for sure that the photos are pointing to a second visit to the Dragonpit though.

The show has been known to reuse locations for multiple places in the past, so perhaps the ruins are being transformed into an entirely new part of Westeros. Game of Thrones is rarely ever straightforward, but this is one time fans should keep their fingers crossed that things are exactly as they seem. From the moment that the Night King recruited Viserion to his army, it seemed clear that a dragon vs. dragon battle was coming. And there's no place more fitting for such an intense showdown to take place than the Dragonpit.

Whatever the show is gearing up to film in Seville, you can bet that it will be epic. If the crew has truly blocked off nearly 30 days for filming, then this could signify yet another major battle. Since the show recently spent 55 days shooting a battle sequence that production member Jonathan Quinlan claims will look like nothing TV viewers have ever seen before, a full month of filming is nothing to sneeze at. (This is especially true when you recall that the Battle of the Bastards took 25 days to shoot, and turned out to be one of the show's most intense sequences to date.)

No matter what the potential Dragonpit scenes mean for the final season, they're practically guaranteed to bring heartbreak for your favorite characters. Prepare yourselves, Game of Thrones fans, winter is truly coming to Westeros this season, and the winter winds appear to be bringing with them a whole lot of nail-biting action sequences.