She may have entered the show with her signature red locks, but Sophie Turner is bidding goodbye to Game of Thrones with a dramatic hair transformation that makes her look less Sansa Stark and more Daenerys Targaryen. You guessed it, the actress has gone icy blonde. And what’s more, she’s got a stylish new shoulder length cut to go along with it. But what is the story behind Sophie Turner’s blonde hair?

Fun fact, the 22-year-old star is actually naturally blonde. For years, she has been dying her hair fiery red for her role on the hit HBO series, and while this isn’t the first time she’s had a break from being the redhead fans know and love — she stepped out with a gorgeous honey blonde ‘do last year — it is the first time she’s switched it up in such a major way. I mean, she’s got a wavy lob (that means long-bob for those who aren't familiar with the endless amounts of beauty buzzwords) AND it’s platinum blonde — talk about moving over to the chic side. Step aside, J-Law.

Turner debuted the new look via her Instagram page on Thursday with a selfie of her fresh cut and colour alongside the man behind the job. "New beginnings, new #WellaHair! ♥️ Thank you @sonyadove and @cwoodhair for transforming my look with @wellahairusa," she wrote in the caption.

Last year, Turner became an official Global Brand Ambassador for Wella Professionals. "I’m honoured to be named the face of Wella Professionals, an iconic beauty brand that encourages women like me to be bold in their choices," she said in a statement at the time. "Working with them is a great creative collaboration because it gives life to my on-screen characters and allows me to express my personality off-screen, as well.”

After having gone back and forth between blonde and red throughout her time on the show, Turner decided to wear a hair piece in in Game of Thrones Season 7, hiding her blonde locks underneath. "I started wearing a wig because I had dyed my hair blonde and it wasn’t the best experience, so we couldn’t really dye my hair back red," she explained to ELLE. However, the actress did go red again shortly after for her role as Jean Grey in the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix blockbuster, which is set for release in February 2019.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, Turner isn't the only GoT star to transform their look after filming the last season. Her fellow cast member, Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys aka Khaleesi, went bleach blonde to kick-start filming back in January. In fact, Clarke, who usually wears a braided wig on the show, got the creators of her on-screen mane, Kevin Alexander and Candice Banks, to give her the famous Mother of Dragon hair shade in real life.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for Turner's move to platinum blonde, it appears to have been a gradual one, as the young Brit was seen sporting long, softer golden-blonde locks last weekend as she attended her GoT co-stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington's wedding. She arrived alongside her friend, Maisie Williams, who plays her on-screen sister Arya Stark. While she was there, she very sweetly Face Timed her own fiancé, Joe Jonas, which she then shared with fans on social media.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Turner and Jonas announced their engagement via Instagram on 15 October 2017 and naturally, Twitter went into meltdown as fans were over the moon for the stars. Both shared the same photo of their hands, featuring Turner's shiny engagement ring to confirm the news. She kept her caption short and sweet as she wrote "I said yes", while he simply wrote "she said yes" in his. Oh young love, is there anything better?