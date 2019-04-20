The Seven Kingdoms are filled with strong women, so it's no surprise that even the actresses on Game of Thrones are inspired by some of the show's most badass female characters. In addition to playing the feminist hero Lyanna Mormont on the show, Game of Thrones scene-stealer Bella Ramsey's favorite characters prove she's a badass in real life, too — and she wants a certain Stark to take the Iron Throne.

Despite starring on the hit HBO show for several seasons now, Ramsey admitted in a recent interview with The Cut that she only just started watching Game of Thrones for the first time. "I still haven’t watched it all because I’m only 15," she explained, before revealing who she wants to rule Westeros when all is said and done. "I didn’t really have a clue what was going on, but I really like Arya," the actress admitted. "She’s little and powerful. There’s this great line from the show Matilda: 'Even if you’re little, you can do a lot. You musn’t let a little thing like this stop you.'"

In addition to Arya, Ramsey revealed that there's another strong female character that she's connected with while watching the show for the very first time. "I feel like Brienne of Tarth [is the most inspiring]," she said, adding that she sees Gwendoline Christie's warrior and her character, Lyanna Mormont as "kindred spirits. They’re both these females who are sticking up for what they believe in and proving that girls can be just as strong as boys, women can be just as strong as men."

Being just 15-years-old hasn't stopped Ramsey from channeling that strength and confidence, either, as she recently revealed that the thing she'll miss most about playing Lyanna Mormont on the show is keeping the grown men of the North in line. "I think the opportunity to stand up in front of a load of grown men and shame them [is what I'll miss most]," she told The Cut. "I think playing confident characters also helps with your own confidence. Say you’re in a situation where you’re feeling anxious or nervous — you can become a character and work through it that way. I’ll miss that about her."

Describing her first impressions of the character, Ramsey explained that she "respected her," from the moment she first read the role of the Lady of Bear Island. "She was just words on the page, but I really felt a sense of her. I was already rooting for her. She’s a badass."

And after Lyanna's scene in the Season 8 premiere — in which she told Jon Snow (Kit Harington) that Bear Island had pledged to support him as the King in the North, and that she was unhappy with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke)'s arrival in the North — Thrones fans everywhere are rooting for the character as well. "I just turned up, did my filming, and would see what happens," Ramsey said, adding that she didn't expect Lyanna to become such a fan favorite. "I wasn’t sure whether people would like her or not, because she’s quite a unique character. But I’m very glad and very grateful that people do like her."

One such fan is Gwendoline Christie herself, who posted the sweetest message of support on Twitter in 2017, after the Season 7 premiere, where Lyanna and Brienne interacted for the first time. "Was so great to meet and film with the amazing @lovegwendoline this season," Ramsey wrote, alongside a photo of herself and Christie smiling between takes on the Game of Thrones set. "Any idea how much I love you, brilliant creature!!!" Christie wrote in response, along with plenty of heart emojis.

"I’m not that confident, really, but when I was her, I was," Ramsey told Entertainment Weekly about channeling Lyanna's confidence in real life. "I love her defiance; she’s a badass. Being able to stand up there and shame all these grown men was super-cool."

Ramsey might not always feel like the badass that she plays on Game of Thrones, but it's clear to fans everywhere that she's just as inspiring and exciting in real life as Lyanna Mormont is onscreen. Here's hoping that the final season sees Brienne and Arya taking the Lady of Bear Island under their wing, and taking on anyone foolish enough to doubt them.