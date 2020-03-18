Just days after her Game of Thrones costar's diagnosis, Indira Varma has tested positive for coronavirus, she revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 18. "I'm in bed with it and it's not nice," the actor who played Ellaria Sand in the HBO series captioned her photo. Varma had been performing alongside fellow GoT castmate Emilia Clarke in The Seagull at the Playhouse Theater in London's West End before production shut down in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic. Varna wrote that she was "so sad" hers and "so many other shows around the world have gone dark" due to the virus.

She continued: "We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes. . . .Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people."

On March 16, GoT's Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane, revealed he'd also tested positive for COVID-19. In his own Instagram post, the actor explained he had mild symptoms of a cold but was in "good health" otherwise. Hivju added that he and his family, including his wife, producer and director Gry Molvær Hivju, were in Norway "self-isolating at home for as long as it takes."

The same day Hivju revealed his diagnosis, Idris Elba said he tested positive for the coronavirus as well. Similarly, Elba explained he was in good health, though he remained in precautionary isolation. In a video shared on Twitter, Elba told his followers to "stay home and be pragmatic."

Previously, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they both tested positive for the virus on March 11, and were released from the hospital on March 16, according to multiple reports. The spouses will remain in quarantine at their home in Australia. Professional athletes, including NBA stars Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, recently divulged their coronavirus diagnoses as well.

As of March 18, there are over 7,000 coronavirus cases in the U.S, according to the CDC. The World Health Organization has reported the coronavirus has killed more than 7,800 people, and infected more than 191,000 people around the globe.

