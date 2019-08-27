Meeting the besties is definitely a big deal when you're dating someone new. It seems like Tyler Cameron definitely passed that test, however, according to several sources for Us Weekly and E! News. On Monday, Aug. 26, Gigi Hadid and Tyler C. reportedly partied post-VMAs with a few of Hadid's famous friends, the outlets' insiders revealed. Among those famous friends were Taylor Swift and some of the Queer Eye guys, and apparently everyone got along grandly.

Gigi and Tyler's relationship has been going strong for the last several weeks. They've been spotted out together on more than a few occasions, but have yet to go Instagram and/or red carpet official. It'd be completely understandable if Hadid wanted to make sure that he gets along with her pals before that happens, though — and judging by what went down at Republic Records' VMAs shindig, Tyler already feels totally comfortable among her star-studded crew.

Once the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards wrapped up in Newark, New Jersey, Gigi and Tyler headed to The Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea hotel in New York City for an after-party. "Gigi brought [Tyler] over to Taylor Swift’s section and they chatted," a source told Us Weekly. Another insider for E! News added that, "Taylor greeted him with a big hug."

But wait — there's more. Not only did Hadid introduce Tyler to Swift that night, she introduced him to some of her pals from Netflix's Queer Eye, too. According to a source for Us, Gigi and Tyler hung out with Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness "for a while." Oh, and apparently, "[Tyler] really seemed to fit in with her friend group."

Know who else was at that very same party? Gigi's sister, Bella, as People pointed out. That means that Tyler probably met and chatted with Swift, Porowski, Van Ness and a very important member of the Hadid family all in one evening. That's kind of huge, right?

"It was a fun, intimate group," one of E!'s insiders revealed of Gigi and Tyler's post-VMAs party crew. "Gigi's friends seem very familiar with Tyler and comfortable around him. He and Gigi were touchy feely and very cute all night."

Another partygoer told Us something similar. "Tyler and Gigi were dancing all night. He had his arms wrapped around her and was kissing the back of her neck. They were inseparable." Yep, it definitely sounds like things are heating up in a pretty major way.

Tyler and Gigi were first spotted spending time together on Aug. 4 at Soho House in NYC. The next day, they hung out yet again, and their second date included fun-filled activities like bowling and karaoke. Since then, they've taken a trip to upstate New York together, had dinner with superstar tennis player and Hadid's close friend, Serena Williams, and have basically just been out there continuing to define cute celebrity couple goals.

So, now that Tyler has met a few members of Gigi's inner circle, will she take him to meet her parents next? Only time will tell. That would be a serious next step, though, and one that fans eagerly await.