When it comes to fruit-themed skin care, Glow Recipe may just have the beauty industry covered. From their wildly popular Watermelon Sleeping Mask to their latest Watermelon Fog Mist, the brand knows how to harness the power of fruit. Glow Recipe's Pineapple-C Bright Serum is the latest fruit product to be added to the brand's line-up.

On Monday, April 1, Glow Recipe officially announced their latest creation, the Pineapple-C Bright Serum. No, the product isn't an April Fools Joke. The new skin care good marks the first serum for the brand, and its a potent mix of naturally derived alpha hydroxy acids and vitamin C.

According to the brand, the new pineapple-based serum is comprised of 22% of the fruit's juice which is where those skin brightening ingredients come from. The new pineapple juice-based product features three different types of Vitamin C all formulated to help brighten skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots. The vitamin, however, isn't alone. The serum also features a blend of alpha hydroxy acids including those naturally derived from pineapple and a mix of lactic acids that help to gently exfoliate the skin. Don't worry about your skin being inflamed from those acids, though. Glow Recipe also included aloe and chamomile extracts to moisturize and soothe.

Courtesy of Glow Recipe

If you're sold on the new Glow Recipe serum, you're in luck. There's not long to wait until you can snag it. According to the brand, the serum will make its way to Sephora stores and Sephora online on April 5.

As for the price tag, the serum is within the typical price point for Glow Recipe's products. The new brightening item will retail for $49, just a few dollars more than its signature sleeping mask.

Courtesy of Glow Recipe

While the ingredients and availability of Glow Recipe's Pineapple-C Bright Serum are the most important part of the new launch, the adorable packaging is hard to ignore. After all, the brand is known for its colorful skin care line-up and packaging, and this new product is no exception. The bottle for the serum is perfectly shaped like its namesake fruit, and the serum itself is a vibrant shade of yellow.

Courtesy of Glow Recipe

The packaging won't surprise longtime fans, though. It will be another exciting fruit to add to their brightly hued Glow Recipe Collection. The brand's pink Watermelon products may be its most well-known (the original sleeping mask had a 20,000 person waitlist when it first launched), and just like the new serum, the color matches its dominant fruity ingredient. The same can be said of the brand's Blueberry Cleanser and Avocado Sleeping Mask. The cleanser's purple shade and berry scent as well as the sleeping mask's green avocado shaped bottle make them too cute to pass up (as well as their ingredients, of course).

Whether you're already a Glow Recipe devotee or want to try something new for your skin, mark your calendar for April 5 to snag the brand's new Pineapple-C Brightening Serum. With its adorable packaging and incredible ingredient line-up, it's a new launch you don't want to miss.