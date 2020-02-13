How do you improve on perfect? Why add some alcohol, of course. The Haagen-Dazs Spirits Collection is getting two new flavors inspired by your favorite drink. Yes, I am talking about the one, the only, rosé! Finally, you can pair your rosé with even more rosé. (Rosé haters, avert your eyes.)

Starting in April 2020, Haagen-Dazs is adding two new flavors to its delicious Spirits Collection, per an emailed press release. The first flavor is Whiskey Hazelnut Latte, an homage to the spiked coffee you wish you were sipping. It starts with a whiskey-infused coffee ice cream base and is blended with ribbons of hazelnut fudge and chocolate espresso flakes. If you’re a fan of coffee, hazelnut, and whiskey—you’re human, aren’t you?—this flavor will be right up your alley.

Now, to the star of the show: Rosé & Cream. This wine-infused sweet cream ice cream comes with a pink rosè-flavored swirl. It pairs perfectly with a glass of bubbly, a marathon of The Bachelor, and doing absolutely nothing.

Both new flavors will be available nationwide this spring. Like its Häagen-Dazs Spirit Collection brethren, the Whiskey Hazelnut Latte and Rosé & Cream will be available in 14 oz. cartons for $5.49 per carton. Also, each ice cream contains less than 0.5% alcohol by volume. So, you won’t be getting blitz by your bowl of ice cream.

Haagen-Dazs/Bustle

These two new flavors join the ranks of the existing Haagen-Dazs Spirits Collection. Announced Feb. 2017, the line includes flavors like Irish Cream Brownie, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Praline Pecan, and Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch.

Can’t do dairy? Haagen-Dazs’ Spirits Collection also has a Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee, which is made with an amaretto-flavored, dairy-free ice cream base and includes black cherry jam and almond toffee pieces. So, you won’t be sacrificing any flavor on account of your sensitive stomach.

If you want to partake in the boozy ice cream but also want brownie and cookies, you’re in luck. Haagen-Dazs also has Irish Cream Brownie Cookie Squares available as part of their Spirits Collection. A package of three goes for $4.49.

The world is not lacking boozy frozen treats. There are DIY Frosè popsicles. There are prosecco and champagne pops. You can even get a mimosa in freeze pop form. However, if ice cream is your go-to frozen treat, you can’t beat their Spirits Collection. You can find your favorite flavor using the Haagen-Dazs locator.

Cheers to boozy ice cream!