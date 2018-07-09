It's been just over 24 hours since reports spread that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber got engaged in the Bahamas over the weekend. While TMZ was the first to report the news, the couple has kept quiet on the subject — until now, that is. On Monday, Baldwin posted her first Instagram since the engagement rumors, but then deleted it soon after. (Bustle reached out to Baldwin's rep for comment on why the post was deleted, but did not receive an immediate response.)

In the Instagram that Baldwin briefly posted, all signs point to pure happiness. Well, sort of. She's not exactly smiling in the image, but the caption emphasized that "inwardly," she's all grins — or more accurately, five smiley-face emojis. (Bustle previously reached out to Bieber and Baldwin's reps about the engagement reports, but did not hear back.)

Although she doesn't explicitly address anything about the engagement in the caption, or the image itself, fans in the comments couldn't contain their excitement. Responses range from "congrats hails" with ring emojis, to "CONGRATS MY LOVE," to "MRS. BIEBER." Clearly, fans are rooting for her and Bieber quite a bit. However, it's currently unclear when or if she'll repost the photo.

For the record, Baldwin isn't the only member of her family to post something on social media and delete it soon after. On Sunday, her father, Stephen Baldwin, tweeted what appeared to be a congratulatory message to his daughter and Bieber. He even tagged the "Sorry" singer's parents, Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette, in the tweet before removing it. The actor wrote in the since-deleted message:

"Sweet smile on my face ! me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB Let’s all pray for His will to be done Love you 2 so much !!! #Godstiming #bestisyettocome Congrats @JeremyBieber @pattiemallette #PraiseJesus"

Stephen also included a verse from the Bible's New Testament with his tweet, which read:

"Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her to make her holy, cleansing her by washing with water through the word, and to present her to himself as a radiant church, without stain or wrinkle or any other blemish, but holy and blameless"

Stephen's rep declined to comment when Bustle reached out about the tweet in question.

Stephen Baldwin/Twitter (screenshot)

While the Baldwins may not be keeping any references to the rumored engagement on their pages, the same can't be said for the Bieber bunch. The singer's father, Jeremy Bieber, posted an Instagram that many consider to be a reference to the supposed proposal. Alongside a photo of his son on the beach, Jeremy wrote, "@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!"

Additionally, Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, shared a tweet on Saturday that's seemingly related to this major milestone. She wrote, "Love Love Love Love Love Love Love." It seems especially significant, since TMZ reported that Saturday night is when the engagement took place while the pair was on vacation.

As for how Bieber popped the question, E! News reported that there was a crowd present. And a source claimed to the publication, "Justin made arrangements for the ring when they were in NYC and knew that he wanted to propose to her. It was a sudden decision but Justin always knew Hailey and him had a special bond that was incomparable." According to E! News, Baldwin was "taken off guard" by the gesture, but "you could tell they are both so in love."

If that's the case, a major congrats are in order for the pair. Knowing how open Biebs tends to be with his fans, it's likely only a matter of time before he posts something on his own Instagram. And hopefully he doesn't pull a sudden post-and-delete move himself — fans' hearts won't be able to take it.