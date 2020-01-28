While you didn't catch Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin on the red carpet at the Grammys, the famous couple walked another event shortly after. And Hailey Baldwin's dress for Bieber's YouTube series Seasons was every bit as glam as the gowns seen on the Grammys red carpet.

According to Instyle, Baldwin's black frock was a Zuhair Murad selection from the Spring 2020 haute couture collection. The all black, glittering dress may appear as separates from the front, but what fans are actually seeing is a massive diamond-shaped keyhole cutout (if a keyhole cutout can be this big) in the bodice that connects to the sheer beaded skirt on Baldwin's sides.

The bottom half of her dress falls at midi length, hitting just at Baldwin's mid-calf. It features a sheer panel in the center of the column silhouette with intricate vertical and diagonal beading throughout. As for her top, the design is bra-like with triangular cups and thick beaded straps. There is a hint of a sheer peek-a-boo moments mirrored in the center.

With such a statement dress — because yes, black can be a statement — Baldwin kept her accessories minimal with strappy sandals, diamond hoop earrings, and, of course, her stunning engagement ring.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While the docuseries focuses on Bieber, Baldwin is also a major part of the YouTube original. In the trailer for the show, fans see moments from their wedding, personal footage of them at home, and a personal interview where the model discusses the pressures her husband faces in the music industry.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While "Seasons" may be about Justin's journey back to music, Hailey Baldwin's dress stole the spotlight at the premiere.