If there's one thing you can count on Instagram to deliver, it's some of the wackiest makeup trends, especially when it comes to brows. Considering beauty enthusiasts are all too eager to get creative with their arches, it's no wonder halo brows are the latest Instagram trend to fill timelines.

As much as the 'Gram is a source of traditional beauty inspiration, it's also a place where shadow lovers and lipstick hoarders test the waters with unconventional makeup looks. Just when you thought the beauty community was done experimenting, social media is back to remind you that you can never go too far whenever brows are involved. Hence, the birth of Halo brows, a look that joins the ranks of unique trends taking the beauty sphere by storm.

Sparking a transition away from the traditional "Instagram" brow, brow feathering had its moment. Then, the squiggle brow trend became a thing, proving things were getting weirder and weirder with each new arch design. As strange as things got, some trends even had top influencers in on the action, like the Huda Kattan approved fishtail brow.

Now shaking things up more than ever, Halo brows have entered into the spotlight and like it or not, they're impossible to ignore.

The totally out-there look is the brainchild of 16-year-old Hannah Lyne, a UK-based beauty blogger known for getting creative with her eye looks. Plaid eye designs, sunset lids, double brows — she has done it all. Now, the beauty blogger has started a new trend.

"I was having a conversation with a friend trying to come up with a new idea for a look, and all of a sudden it came to me that I should connect my brow tails," Lyne told Popsugar. "This look was influenced by fishtail brows; seeing the way my brow flicked upwards inspired the idea of just carrying the brow on until it met in the middle."

As with all new trends, the look needed a good name. According to PopSugar, Lyne got "halo brows" from a commenter's suggestion, birthing the latest brow sensation. A unibrow gone wild, the look combines both arches in a circular form reminiscent of a halo, so the angelic design really lives up to its name.

It's far from the typical Instagram brow, carved to perfection with precise angles and dramatic fading. That's probably why the internet is so divided over whether to embrace or reject the look.

It didn't take long for memes to surface.

It's safe to say that the look isn't for everyone.

Believing the look would never catch on, some thought halo brows were a joke.

For others, it was the constant new brow trends that was just too much handle.

Still, many beauty lovers were here for the trend.

Lyne definitely inspired the Twitterverse to recreate her look.

After all, the unique brow would be the perfect compliment to eye looks inspired by halos.

Whether you're a fan or the look or not, you have to applaud Lyne's talent. You'd think her halo was the real deal, considering she created such realistic hair-like strokes with her NYX Tame & Frame Brow Pomade.

Don't be shocked if more halo brows pop up on your timeline now. Clearly, many beauty enthusiasts are into the unconventional look.

But it won't be surprising if the trend dies just as quickly as it started. The internet is so fickle when it comes to brows. So no need to worry if the halo just isn't your thing. The beauty sphere will likely move onto another strange trend soon enough, considering there's a serious obsession with brows going on, as of late.