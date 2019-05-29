When it comes to summer, there are some flavors that just feel right — crisp, refreshing, and ready to help cool you down on a hot day. Lemon, raspberry, and coconut all seem to pop up again and again — but one classic summer flavor is back with a bang. The new Halo Top Key Lime Pie flavor is like sunshine right in your damn mouth. Key Lime is the latest seasonal pint for the Halo Top fans out there — debuting in late May and only sticking around until the end of August, so you want to get it while you can.

How do you capture the majestic glory of a key lime pie in ice cream form? The new flavor has flaky pie crust pieces — so you're definitely getting that real pie effect — along with a graham cracker and meringue swirl. And, of course, lots of lime-flavored ice cream. It sounds like a dream and, to be honest, it's been a long time coming.

“Key Lime Pie always has been one our most requested flavors from fans,” Doug Bouton, President & COO of Halo Top, said in a press release. “We’re excited to launch it in time for summer because it’s the perfect summer flavor and can’t wait to hear what our fans think about it.” And what the fans want, the fans get. This classic flavor is sure to hit the spot on a hot summer's day.

Of course, summer is basically ice cream season — so there are plenty of different varieties on offer to suit each and every taste bud. Halo Top alone has around 40 flavors, but there are truly an incredible number of ice creams and ice cream-based treats popping up this time of year.

My personal dream came true when Cold Stone Creamery Reese's Peanut Butter Cups came onto the scene. And yes, we're talking about actual chocolate shells with Cold Stone ice cream inside. And Walmart released a totally magical Unicorn Sparkle Ice Cream that is freakin' cake flavored — giving you the ultimate cake and ice cream combination, all in one place. Oh — and did I mention it's multicolored and totally gorgeous? Or maybe you want to go for Ben & Jerry's Cold Brew Caramel Latte pints, which take coffee ice cream to a whole other level.

But these are all in the classic flavor lane — which is a lane I'm happy to be in, but you might want to think a little bigger and bolder. Well, fear not, because there's some pretty weird ice cream available, if you know where to look. Maybe you want a little tang and twist to your treat, in which case Sour Patch Kids Ice Pops might be what you're hankering for. Or maybe, just maybe, you want to go for something totally different and try a pickle split ice cream sundae. You know, like a banana split? But with... pickles? Yes, it's a real thing — and I can't tell if it's the worst idea or the best idea I've ever heard.

With summer coming, there are plenty of different ways to enjoy some cool treats — but key lime pie is definitely a summer favorite. And the Halo Top Key Lime Pie pints will only be around for a limited time, so if that's your bag then get one while the sun is shining.