Move over, iced coffee — because there is an even more delectable way to get your chilly coffee fix. Coffee ice cream has been a long-standing favorite, a flavor that you can rely and depend on. But Ben & Jerry's is taking your old school coffee ice cream and transforming it into something totally magical — Ben & Jerry's Cold Brew Caramel Latte ice cream. Instagram user @CandyHunting discovered this glorious new flavor and reports that it is available exclusively at 7-Eleven, so run, don't walk, to get your sweet, cold, coffee fix in the best possible way — ice cream form.

What does it taste like? Well, the name is pretty self-explanatory, but when you get into those glorious details it sounds even better. Cold brew and sweet cream ice cream, salted caramel swirls — there's a lot happening and it's all great. "If you’ve been looking for a more chillacious way to get your Ben & Jerry’s on, this dreamy latte-inspired ice cream made with cold brew coffee, rich sweet cream, and salt-kissed caramel is a mighty cool & euphoric motorvator," the Ben & Jerry's website explains.

What is a motorvator and how does it different from a motivator? Is it something about cars? I don't have all the answers, but I do have one — get your butt down to find this ice cream right now, because it looks too good to pass up. It is an undeniable fact that coffee is vital to human life. It is also an undeniable fact that everything is better in ice cream form. Together, these two facts add up to a greater truth — this ice cream may just save your soul.

Of course, if you're not into the idea of a coffee ice cream — because you don't have a caffeine dependency or something — then Ben & Jerry's is not letting you down. They have been busy lately cranking out new flavors and they do not disappoint, with a huge range of new options available. Firstly, earlier this year they made the most bad-ass move an ice cream maker could possibly make by introducing their Cookie Dough Core range. Three flavors each with cookie dough packed in the middle, giving each pint a heart of goodness, available in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core, Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough Core, and Wake & “No Bake” Cookie Dough Core.

They also introduced Edible Cookie Dough Chunks, so you can just take the perfect snack with you wherever you go. And for vegan varieties — while nothing will ever beat their Peanut Butter & Cookies flavor — they expanded their offerings with Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Non-Dairy Chocolate Caramel Cluster. Seriously, no matter what your dietary preferences or tastebuds demand, Ben & Jerry's is trying its damnedest to make it happen for you. And, if you really want to make sure that your treat remains yours and yours alone, then you can get a Ben & Jerry's pint lock to ensure nobody sneaks any midnight snacks out of your precious ice cream. Summer just got yummier — and far more antisocial. Sometimes, life is a trade-off.

It's no surprise that coffee lovers will do anything to get their coffee fix — and that they like it in as many different forms as possible. Traditional coffee ice cream is good enough, but a Cold Brew Caramel Latte option is the perfect balance of trendy, delicious, and, well, coffee. Happy spooning!