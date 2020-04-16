Hannah Ann Sluss is very much over her former fiancé — in fact, she wants to make sure that her next relationship doesn't remotely remind her of her time with Pilot Pete. During a recent appearance on Brandi Cyrus and Wells Adams' podcast, Your Favorite Thing, Hannah Ann revealed she wants a boyfriend who is the opposite of Peter in the wake of their short-lived engagement on The Bachelor.

After the hosts asked Hannah Ann to describe her "type," the model explained that what she's looking for in a partner "changes after ... every guy that I’m interested in." From there, Hannah Ann explained that she's hoping her next boyfriend will have a few very specific qualities: "Okay, the next guy I’m looking for ... I want him to be very hunky. I want him to be very manly. Very, very decisive. Very independent."

And yes, Hannah Ann did, in fact, mean that statement as a dig to her former fiancé, who has been frequently criticized for the decisions that he made during his time as the Bachelor. "Yes, the opposite [of Peter]," she added. "I want him to be, like, very manly and, like no messing around. Just to the point, decisive. And, I want him to be hot, like, super hot and hunky."

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

About six weeks after Peter proposed to Hannah Ann in Australia, he broke things off with the model in Los Angeles because he still had unresolved feelings for his runner-up, Madison. (Peter and Madison ended their briefly rekindled romance just a few days after the finale.) While speaking about the sudden breakup during the After the Final Rose special, Hannah Ann claimed that Peter told her her "half-truths" about his feelings for Madison, before taking the first of many digs at his maturity. "If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man," Hannah Ann told him.

The Alabama native took another jab at Peter in April, when she compared his manhood to "a cauliflower" during an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast. "The vegetable that most represents Peter's manhood would be cauliflower because it has no taste," Hannah Ann said. "Cauliflower needs a lot of flavor. It needs a lot because it's just bland. There's no taste."

However, despite throwing plenty of shade Peter's way, Hannah Ann has also made it clear that she's totally moved on from the pilot — in fact, she's even "cool" with him reconnecting with Bachelor contestant Kelley. "I'm not gonna be angry about it because I'm just glad to be out of it," she explained, before revealing that she was even enjoying a "quarantine fling" of her own right now. "I'm not missing out on anything."

In fact, she's looking forward to playing the field again now that things are officially over between her and Pilot Pete. "I’m not going to be exclusive with anyone for a while," Hannah Ann said about dating post-Bachelor. "I’m just getting to know different people, as much as I can, virtually, during quarantine." So, if there are any men out there who consider themselves to be Peter's complete opposite, now might be your chance to win Hannah Ann's heart.