Peter Weber knows that much of Bachelor Nation isn't happy with the choices he made on the show, but he wants everyone to know that he isn't purposely trying to upset anyone. During a recent appearance on The Viall Files podcast, current Bachelor Peter defended his "dumb decisions" on the show, explaining that the viewers at home know a lot more about what's going on between the women than he did.

The pilot opened up about his experience on the show to former Bachelor Nick Viall on the Feb. 12 episode of his podcast, where Peter revealed that it's been difficult for him to watch his season back. "It’s way harder than I ever thought it would be," Peter said. "I’m making decisions in the moment based off the information I have. I’m not making dumb decisions on purpose. I know everyone thinks I am."

His season of the Bachelor has been filled with drama, most notably, his decision to eliminate Alayah after the other girls accused her of being "fake," then inviting her back onto the show, only to send her home once more the next night. While Peter didn't address any of the incidents in particular, he did reveal that he actually agrees with the people who think he was too "indecisive" as the Bachelor. "Yeah, there was a lot of indecision, but that’s what you get when you date so many women at once," he said.

While he also defended the choices he did make on the show — explaining, "I only want someone here that actually wants to pursue something with me," rather than keeping someone who appeared to be over the whole situation — Peter did poke fun at one of the most common criticisms of his time as the Bachelor. "Watching it back, Peter, you love a crier," Nick quipped at one point, referencing his habit of handing out roses to women who are openly emotional on their dates with him. "Yeah, I do," Peter responded. "You know what, I do."

This is far from the first time that Peter has defended his Bachelor season from critics who think that he has been the worst franchise lead thus far. "You know, we're just doing our best," Peter told E! News recently. "You hope you're going to find love at the end of it and yeah, things are always going to happen, things are gonna come out, because we're human beings and we're not perfect."

Bachelor Nation on YouTube

In another interview with E!, Peter promised that he always "knew exactly what I'm doing," even if it didn't seem that way to the rest of Bachelor Nation. "I knew what I was doing. and you guys are gonna see that come together," he explained, adding that he always had a few "frontrunners" in his mind. "The clarity that I always had will become more obvious [near the finale]."

In the meantime, fans will have to sit through a lot more Bachelor drama and heartbreak before they get the "clarity" that Peter has claimed to have the whole time.