Things may not have worked out between Hannah Ann and Peter on The Bachelor, but the model already has her sights set on someone else from Bachelor Nation. During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Bachelor's Hannah Ann revealed she'd like to date Tyler Cameron if she had the opportunity to romance another member of Bach Nation. And, assuming Bachelor in Paradise doesn't get delayed, she might just get the chance.

The 23-year-old sat down with guest host Sean Hayes on March 11, and revealed her current relationship status, two months after ending her engagement to Peter Weber. "Yes, [I'm single] and ready to mingle," she said during a rapid-fire game of "Hannah Ann-swers" on the show. And when Hayes asked her who she'd like to date if she could romance someone else from "the Bachelor universe," Hannah Ann didn't have to think twice. "This is the easiest question," she said, before revealing she has a crush on "Tyler Cameron." (Bustle reached out to Tyler for a response, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Like Hannah Ann, Bachelor Nation fell in love with Tyler during Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season, where he was the runner-up, behind Jed Wyatt. However, after Hannah broke up with Jed during the finale, she asked Tyler out on a date during the After the Final Rose special, and the pair were spotted out together in Los Angeles. Ultimately, things fizzled out between them — though he and Hannah have remained friendly — and Tyler briefly dated Gigi Hadid before the pair called it quits in early October.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

If Hannah Ann and Tyler don't end up dating now that she's single once more, the model might get another shot a love on a future Bachelor show. When asked whether or not she will appear on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, Hannah Ann teased that "there might be a bikini waiting for me" this summer. "I don't know, I don't know, maybe!" Perhaps Tyler C. can also be convinced to go down to Mexico.

While Hannah Ann seems ready to leave her relationship with Peter behind and focus on moving forward with her life, she also told Hayes that she doesn't regret falling in love with the pilot on the show. "I don't regret loving Peter, [but I] regret trusting him, probably," she explained, referencing the fact that she didn't know the full extent of his feelings for Madison until The Bachelor began airing in January.

Now that things are officially over between her and Peter, Hannah Ann will be able to find love with someone else — and hopefully, that "someone else" is Tyler C.