It really, really looks like the drink invite that blossomed at The Bachelorette Season 15’s After the Final Rose special has all but withered away. When Extra recently asked Hannah Brown if she and Tyler Cameron have spoken lately, she made it pretty clear that she and the runner-up of her season of The Bachelorette are not only not on the relationship path, but they are nowhere near the relationship path. Tyler C. has moved on (perhaps you've heard?). It sounds like she's moved on. And all of Bachelor Nation should probably move on.

Hannah told Extra,

“I think he’s been so busy. I’ve been so busy. I’m focusing on what’s next for me and trying to get my bearings around this new city that I’m living in. I wish him well. And I know that he does the same for me.”

So what is next for Miss Alabama USA 2018? Well, according to Us Weekly, Hannah's reportedly gearing up for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. Thankfully, fans do not have to wait to long to find out if this is actually happening: The Season 28 cast will be unveiled on the Wednesday, Aug. 21 episode of Good Morning America.

Meanwhile, Tyler C. has reportedly been busy bowling with, going to Dumbo House with, and traveling to upstate New York with Gigi Hadid. The Bachelorette alum and the supermodel reportedly started seeing each other just days after Tyler C. and Hannah went out for that post-ATFR drink they promised.

Sure, this all happened relatively fast, but Tyler C.'s reported behavior is not totally out of line. He and Hannah went out for one post-Bachelorette drink, made it clear that they wanted to keep things casual, and seemed eager to leave their options open. As Hannah said on a recent episode of Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, "He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were just, you know, hanging out, seeing where it goes.” When Rachel said she finds the timing of his reported outings with Hadid to be “a little disrespectful,” Hannah replied, “I think that's my beef with it too." She added, "It was a little confusing but, um, he can do whatever he wants to and I know that I can too." Hannah also mentioned that while they "are not dating-dating at all," she and Tyler C. did acknowledge that "there's still something there" when they hung out.

"And when you are in the public eye, you do just have to be respectful of each other," she said. "Yeah, I wish I would've got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is OK."

So no, that post-After the Final Rose date was not the beginning of some long-running relationship between Hannah and Tyler C. that almost all of Bachelor Nation was rooting for. But hey, at least this whole situation seems way less messy than that whole situation with the guy who won Hannah's season of The Bachelorette. It's always good to find the silver (dog food bowl) lining.