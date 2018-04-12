Congratulations are in order for Khloe Kardashian, who reportedly gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday, April 12 (Bustle reached out to Kardashian's rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.). According to TMZ, the reality star had her daughter at a Cleveland-are hospital, and several members of her family — including Tristan Thompson — were reportedly with her in the delivery room. Naturally, fans are dying to know more details about the new baby, but although the Kardashian family hasn't reacted to Khloe's baby just yet, it likely won't be long before famous clan speaks out publicly to celebrate the arrival of the new little girl.

As fans know, though, the baby's birth has sadly come amidst of plenty of unfortunate drama for the Kardashian crew. Just a few days prior to the infant's delivery, rumors emerged that Thompson had allegedly cheated on Kardashian multiple times during her pregnancy (Bustle reached out to Thompson and Kardashian for comment, but did not receive a response.) The duo has not commented on the rumors, and neither have any members of Kardashian's famous family (nor will they anytime soon, most likely), but one could imagine that it hasn't been an easy or stress-free time for anyone involved.

That said, the family is presumably thrilled that Khloe is a mom, and it likely won't be long before Kardashians and Jenners alike take to social media to share their happiness over the baby's birth. After all, no matter what drama is going on between Kardashian and Thompson, the infant's arrival is still a cause for celebration. The star has wanted to be a mom forever, and she and her loved ones must be over the moon that it's finally happened, even if not in the most ideal circumstances.

The Kardashians are already doing what they can to be there for Khloe during this emotional time, according to reports. TMZ posted that the star's mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney and Kim, and close friend Malika Haqq were all reportedly present in the delivery room while Khloe gave birth. And, as said earlier, Thompson was reportedly there too, despite all the drama happening surrounding his relationship with his child's mother. So it's clear that many of the people closest to Kardashian were there for her during the delivery, which must've come as a comfort to her as she went through the intense ordeal.

Whether Kardashian's other siblings — Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner — were with her as she gave birth is not yet known, but it's possible that even if they weren't, they're flying to Cleveland to be by their sister's side as she recuperates and bonds with her baby. The Kardashians are known for supporting each other through every circumstance, and it'd be no surprise at all if the whole family gathered around Khloe during one of the most momentous times in her life.

And of course, they'll want to meet the baby — who can blame them? The name of the little girl is not yet known, fans have many thoughts about what it'll be, especially since Khloe had talked about possibly giving the infant a "T" name after Thompson before the cheating rumors came about. It wouldn't be a shock if those plans have changed and the baby's name starts with a different initial, but it'll likely still be a bit before we get to find out the details.

When Kardashian is ready to share more info on her new baby, fans everywhere will be there to help celebrate the news. Kardashian has always been a favorite of many Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewers for her honesty and humor, but since the cheating rumors were reported, her loyal fans have been giving her even more love and respect than usual. The Kardashians and Jenners may be thrilled beyond belief about the baby's arrival, but it's truly sweet that they're far from the only ones.