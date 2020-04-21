Another streaming service with thousands of hours of both new and nostalgic content is arriving soon. And frankly, it couldn't come at a better time. HBO Max has announced its launch date, and released previews of some of their new original shows set to premiere with the service. The highly anticipated new streaming platform will officially launch on May 27, so you have a month to get your credit cards ready and assemble your next quarantine watch-list.

HBO Max took to Twitter to reveal the all-important date and release trailers for the slate of original content that will be available upon launch. The new offerings include the scripted anthology comedy Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick, a ballroom dancing competition Legendary, featuring judges Jameela Jamil and Megan Thee Stallion, and Sundance Film Festival documentary On the Record, which focuses on the women who have accused hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct.

Children (and those who get comfort from nostalgia) will also get their fill with the new Looney Tunes' Cartoons show, Sesame Workshop’s The Not Too Late Show with Elmo, an early evening talk show hosted by the lovable red puppet himself, and Craftopia, a kids' reality competition hosted by DIY YouTuber @LaurDIY. And that's just the original content debuting on May 27. Needless to say, HBO Max will have something new for everyone.

HBO Max will also have something old for everyone. The service has acquired a vast catalog of shows and movies from all corners of the entertainment world, including 20 films from acclaimed Japanese anime house Studio Ghibli, which are streaming in the U.S. for the first time. Recent blockbusters that will be available include A Star Is Born and Crazy Rich Asians, while classics you can now watch anytime you want include The Lord of the Rings, The Matrix, and The Wizard of Oz.

Of course, all HBO original series and movies will also stream on the service, including Big Little Lies, Veep, Euphoria, and more. Some of the non-HBO TV series to expect upon launch include Pretty Little Liars, The Big Bang Theory, The Bachelor, and the highly anticipated return of Friends, which will now stream on HBO Max after leaving Netflix at the beginning of the year.

