For nearly two decades now, one celebrity has kind of become the unofficial queen of spooky season. Her parties are always off the chain, her costumes always go above-and-beyond, and this year proved no exception. Heidi Klum's 2018 Halloween costume was Princess Fiona from Shrek, as per Entertainment Weekly, and she made the character come to life in an impossibly realistic way.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

