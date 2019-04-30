Major spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame. In the final scene of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America hangs up his shield, or more accurately, gives it away. But the first Avenger might not be gone forever. In a new interview, Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo seemed to hint at how Chris Evans could return as Captain America. No surprise, his possible return has to do with a few Endgame Easter eggs connected to that final time heist Cap pulls off. Even better, it could mean Evans' time in the MCU might not really be over just yet.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about Captain America's final scene in Endgame, the Russo brothers talked about Cap's solo trip back in time to deliver the Infinity Stones to their rightful places. When he arrives back in the present day, though, Steve Rogers is an old man who used his second chance to finally have that dance with Peggy Carter and live happily ever after.

So, EW, like many fans, wanted to know if Captain America had been living in the past this whole time. But, it turns out, in his time travels, Cap found another dimension to live with his best girl. “If Cap were to go back into the past and live there, he would create a branched reality,” Joe Russo said. “The question then becomes, how is he back in this reality to give the shield away?”

That question might leave your head spinning, but Russo's answer could actually blow your mind. “Maybe there’s a story there," he said, a clue that Cap's story isn't done quite yet. "There’s a lot of layers built into this movie," he continued, "and we spent three years thinking through it, so it’s fun to talk about it and hopefully fill in holes for people so they understand what we’re thinking.”

Of course, Russo didn't elaborate on any plans for Cap's future, but his answer appears to leave room for the possibility of there one day being a Captain America 4. How else are fans going to find out what happened to Cap between his trip back in time and him showing up as an old man in the final scenes of Endgame? And to tell that story, Evans would be able to return to the franchise.

The Russo brothers also set up a scenario where Captain America's story could be told by his bestie Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), who the Russo brothers say, did know Cap's plan to find Peggy. “Especially when he says goodbye,” Joe said. And how did Buck know this? Well, it seems as if the Winter Soldier might have run into Captain America somewhere other than this main timeline.

“He says, ‘I’ll miss you.’ Clearly he knows something," Joe says of Bucky's knowing farewell to Cap. “Sam doesn’t know something.” That said, Sam (Anthony Mackie) could possibly learn more about Captain America's adventures since Falcon and Bucky are reportedly getting a Disney+ TV show together. But, what is key here is that Bucky appears to know where, or when, Cap is going, when Falcon does not. And, considering only one of them was alive in the 1940s, it's possible this has something to do with Cap's last travel through time.

Not to mention, Falcon now has Captain America's shield, which he may say feels "like it’s someone else’s,” but Cap swears isn't. Could it actually be Falcon's shield in this other reality Steve created and was living in? Yes, this definitely needs to be explained further, and probably will, even if the Russo brothers don't really know how yet.

Captain America gets a sweet resolution to his story in Endgame, but it's clearly not the end of his story. And just like Bucky, you know we're gonna be with Cap "till the end of the line."