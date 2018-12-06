The Golden Globes is a glorious celebration of the best that Hollywood has to offer in both film and TV. Yet, as is always inevitable with awards shows, there were some major Golden Globes snubs and surprises when the nominees for 2019 were announced on Dec. 6. With categories for both drama and comedy, many shows, movies, and actors got the recognition they deserved — like Lady Gaga being nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for A Star Is Born and the love for Sharp Objects. But that didn't stop there from being some outrage over other worthy projects and performances that were overlooked.

The 2019 Golden Globes will air on Jan. 6, exactly one month after the nominations were announced. Along with the nominations, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association recently revealed that Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will be hosting the first major awards ceremony of the season. Like with its choice of hosts — since Oh is the first Asian person to ever host a major American awards ceremony — the 2019 Golden Globes represent more diversity than in previous years. Usually, only the TV categories are inclusive, but the film industry saw some strides with movies like Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, and If Beale Street Could Talk being recognized by the Globes with nominations.

Even so, no awards show will ever get the nominations 100 percent right. And these snubs for the 2019 Golden Globes prove just that.

1 No 'Burning' For Best Foreign Language Film The film from South Korea starring Steven Yeun of The Walking Dead didn't get recognized in the Best Foreign Language Film. People weren't too pleased with Poland's Cold War being left out either.

2 That Gorgeous 'Beale Street' Score If Beale Street Could Talk didn't get recognized for its moving score.

3 No 'Atlanta' For Comedy Series Donald Glover was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, but his FX series as a whole was absurdly not recognized.

4 Where Was 'Widows'? Widows, starring Viola Davis and directed by Steve McQueen, didn't get any major awards love from the HFPA.

5 A Screenplay Wasn't Born A Star Is Born earned nominations for acting, directing, and Best Motion Picture - Drama, but the screenplay was absent. Though, to be fair, it might have something to do with the fact that Bradley Cooper's version is the fourth take on the story.

6 The Globes Were Scared Of 'Haunting Of Hill House,' Too Apparently, The Haunting of Hill House scared the HFPA members so much that they forgot to nominate it for any of the TV drama categories.

7 Mary Poppins Won't Be Singing Today The Globes recognized Mary Poppins Returns in nearly all categories but Best Original Song ... ? Very curious indeed.

8 No Love For 'This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown may have won for best actor in a TV drama for This Is Us last year, but there was no love for the Pearson family in any category this Globes season.

9 Ethan Hawke For 'First Reformed' Was Missing Ethan Hawke's performance in First Reformed has been raved about, but it wasn't recognized by the Globes.

10 No Directing Nom For Ryan Coogler Fans are celebrating that Black Panther was nominated for Best Picture - Drama, but were disappointed that Ryan Coogler was left out of the director category.

11 There's A 'Beautiful Boy,' But No Beautiful Dad Timothée Chalamet got a nod for Beautiful Boy, but Steve Carell was left out. Some people were upset that none of Carell's 2018 film performances, including in Welcome to Marwen and Vice, were recognized. And Beautiful Boy also didn't get a Best Picture - Drama nom.