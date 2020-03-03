If my severe seasonal allergies (and the thick layer of yellow pollen that's currently coating every square inch of my car's exterior) are any indication, springtime is fast approaching. Although the spring equinox 2020 is still a couple weeks off and we won't officially kiss winter goodbye until March 19, spring is most definitely in the air. In fact, Groundhog Day predicted early spring weather this year and daylight saving time starts this weekend, too — so if you don't feel springtime's energy yet, I can guarantee you'll feel it soon.

That said, get out the sage bundles and the bleach wipes, because it's never too early to do some spring cleaning — I'm talking spiritually, emotionally, and literally. The stars are supporting this, too, because March 19 not only marks the beginning of spring, but also the start of a brand new astrological year, which kicks off with Aries season. It's a good time to start clearing out our closets to ensure we've got a clean slate as we prepare to enter the astrological new year.

If that's not enough to convince you that it's time to purge the crap out of your soul (and your junk drawer), note that this current Mercury retrograde cycle is coming to an end on March 9, just before springtime hits, so there's never been a better time to clean up your act. Mercury retrograde winter 2020 has essentially taken a cosmic blender to our lives since Feb. 16 — but with the messy energy finally clearing itself up, we can start focusing on getting our lives together and making positive changes, too.

Here's the lowdown on what each zodiac sign should spring-clean out of their lives right now so they can embrace a fresh start with the new season.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time for a cleanse of the spiritual sort, Aries. You've been holding in certain secrets for far too long, and you're fully ready to embrace your healing. In fact, you've already started the process and are well on your way to becoming the new and improved version of you that's been building for some time now. Once you emerge from the other side of this paradigm shift, you'll be able to resume business as usual.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to let go of other people's unrealistic expectations of you, Taurus, because guess what? Those aren't your responsibility. You can't control what anyone else thinks, and you're only human — so just do your best, and accept that you can't be everything to everyone, all the time. Cleanse yourself of the soul-crushing need to not disappoint anyone and you'll find that your social circle expands to fit people who respect your boundaries and give you space.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your professional life has put a heavy weight on your shoulders lately, Gemini, and it's time to take a step back and let go of the obsession over every little detail. Remember that you work to live; you don't live to work — so cut yourself a little slack and trust that your best is good enough. Give your desk or work wardrobe a quick clean-up or revamp to represent the shift in your perspective.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Time to dust off your adventure boots, Cancer, because you're cutting up the barbed wire that you've built around your comfort zone. You've come out of a cocoon as of late, and you've felt ready to spread your beautiful new butterfly wings and fly — but your apprehensions still peek their heads above the surface and slow you down. Not anymore. Say yes to every new adventure and gobble up all the knowledge and experience that life is offering you this season.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Spring is your opportunity to let go of shame and any other intimacy-blockages that have gotten in your way, Leo. You've been sorting through a ton of deep and possibly dark baggage over the past season that's been packed away in your subconscious — and you've finally made a conscious decision to not let it rule your heart any longer. Free yourself from fear, and you'll find a whole new world of opportunity open up to you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If there's a toxic relationship in your life, now's the time to cut the cord, Virgo. You're a purist in every sense, and anything that's draining or unhealthy in your lifestyle has a major impact on your spirit — but all of us are susceptible to letting an energy-vampire stay in our circle for far too long. Cleanse yourself of the emotional baggage that comes with an imbalanced partnership, even if it's tough. You'll feel so much lighter moving forward.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Spring is the perfect opportunity for you to revamp and upgrade everything about your routine, Libra. Ditch your bad habits and your expired belief systems, because this is a fresh start. If you've been in an unhealthy funk, cleanse that bad attitude right out of yourself and get energized. Whether you plan to start exercising, eat healthier, get more organized, or cross out some of the lingering back-burner projects on your to-do list, now's the time to make it happen.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Has there been something standing in the way of you and your passion projects, Scorpio? Whether that something is a soul-sucking job, a toxic relationship, or just your own self-doubt, it's time to ditch it and start prioritizing your pleasure. Because what good is life if you can't get any enjoyment out of it? Stop letting things get in the way of achieving your dreams — you deserve to be happy, even if you have to make it happen yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

For you, Sag, spring cleaning might be super literal — it's time to clean house! Go through your closets, junk drawers, and boxes of crap and start trashing or donating anything you don't need. Then treat your living space to the deep-clean it deserves — and perhaps even a little redecorating. You've been spending more time at home lately, so it's important that you make it a place that feels comfortable and fresh.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

As you enter a new season, it's a good time for you to get yourself ultra organized and do a little spring cleaning on your tech devices. Clear out old messages, photos, and files that are taking up room in your phone and the cloud, unsubscribe from the million spam e-mails that are clogging your inbox, and go through your social media feed to unfollow or mute anyone who doesn't inspire you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Money has been stressful, Aquarius, which has motivated you to put a bigger focus on getting your finances together in a real way. So as spring approaches, focus on cleaning up your spending habits. Go through your bank statements and get real with yourself — where is your money actually going? Make good on your bills, spend a few hours creating a solid budget for yourself, and move forward with a lot more confidence in your financial future.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Time to kick self-doubt to the curb, Pisces, because your brightest and most brilliant self is more than ready to come out to play. As we wrap up the astrological year, we do so with the Sun in your zodiac sign — so this month marks more than your birthday season; it's also the completion of a major growth cycle for you. Let your inner butterfly go free and embrace the shiny new parts of yourself, even if they still feel al little foreign. At the end of the day, you'll always be you.