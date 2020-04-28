For many of us, our career and work life has looked a lot different over the past month due to the social distancing and shelter-in-place measures being ordered in many places. While some of us are considered essential workers and are going to our jobs as usual, others are adjusting to a new life of working from home or temporarily not working at all. But Mercury, planet of communication and thinking, may just make adjusting to the weirdness in our work lives a little bit easier.

Mercury entered Taurus on April 27 and will cycle through this sign for three whole weeks, carrying us straight through the heart of spring. In Taurus, Mercury takes on a very slow and steady approach to work — so check your Aries-influenced impulsiveness at the door. Reliable and devoted to its day-to-day duties, Taurus energy likes to stick with a plan and make deliberate moves toward its goals. This marks a great opportunity to take your time working through your to-do list, making sure each task is carried out thoroughly. It's also a time to be more down-to-earth and focused in the way you communicate your ideas.

When Mercury is in Taurus, it's easier for all of us to take a more pragmatic and grounded approach at work, so that means refusing to bite off more than we can chew. Be realistic about your schedule and workload — now's a time to slow things down to make sure you're getting your tasks done well and keeping your sanity in tact. Bringing realistic visions to the table, along with solid and practical action steps toward achieving them, is key.

Want to know how this transit will influence your work life? Check out how Mercury in Taurus 2020 will affect your career, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Money is on your brain right now, Aries — and thankfully, you're chock-full of practical and ready-to-implement ideas about how to make it. You're upping your game at work right now and putting an extra emphasis on your hustle. By showing your colleagues how much you value your own work, you'll set the stage for everyone else to show you an equal amount of respect — hopefully in the form of a pay raise!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're at your most efficient right now, Taurus, and it'll be easy for your team at work to see it. Ideas flow easily during these weeks, and your ability to express them with your own unique flavor is your secret weapon — which also makes it a great time to put some extra energy toward your own side hustles and personal projects, too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You'll have to work a little harder to stay down-to-earth during this transit, Gemini, as you're lost in your own world right now. Because of the introspective energy you're currently immersed in, it's a good time to listen to your intuition when it comes to considering career options or other major decisions that affect work. What does your higher self think you should do? Slow things down so you can hear the answers.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your ideas and skills will be highlighted in a group setting right now, so embrace teamwork as much as you can (even if that's virtually). The coming weeks present an opportunity to strengthen the bonds within your group of colleagues and boost the collective morale at work, and you have the power to lead the way. Take a little extra initiative and be the core that holds the team together.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your work life is on fire right now, Leo! Expect things to really light up over the coming weeks — you're on top of your game and proving to everyone that you have what it takes to be a steady and reliable asset to your team for the long term. Don't shy away from putting yourself out there right now, so long as you're being realistic about what you're looking to achieve.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While Taurus energy shies away from taking risks, you'll likely want to make some cautiously optimistic moves toward branching out during this transit. If you've considered applying to a new job or program, now's a great time to take a chance. Just temper any spontaneous decisions with a healthy reality check to be sure you're making power moves and not reckless ones.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may not be your usual socialite self at work while Mercury is in Taurus, as you're feeling a little more introspective and analytical about your existential relationship to your job. This is a good time to set firm and thought-out boundaries with colleagues that protect you from burnout, as this transit is allowing you to clearly see the areas in which you're being taken advantage of. Start creating a new work environment for yourself by taking charge of your energy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Use your focus during these weeks to build stable and steady relationships with your colleagues and supervisors. By ensuring you maintain a friendly rapport with your team and have a solid foundation under your feet at work, you'll feel more comfortable speaking your mind, asking for help, and chasing your career goals going forward. You're playing the long game now, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're a born dreamer, Sag, but Mercury in Taurus is asking you to focus on getting practical about the mundane details of your workday. Now is the ideal time to deal with all the boring little things that affect your workflow — things like cleaning up your computer files, writing out a fresh to-do list, and catching up on e-mails. Getting these tasks out of the way over the coming weeks will allow you more time to get creative and work more efficiently down the road.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With Mercury in a fellow earth sign, your creative energy is flowing beautifully and you're bursting with clever and fun ideas to share with your team. Everyone knows what a boss you are, Cap, but the coming weeks offer you an exciting opportunity to show off your sense of humor and artistic flair. Don't be afraid to follow your excitement and add a little extra flavor to everything you do. Oh, and if you've had a back-burner passion project brewing, it's time to bring it front and center.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It can be difficult to move forward with anything major at work right now, so instead of trying to charge ahead with a low reserve, allow yourself some time to slow down your pace and reflect on where you're at in relation to your job. Mercury in Taurus offers you an exceptionally practical way of thinking about the past and how you've come to the place in your career that you're at. Take time to think about your goals now and put a plan in place.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Communication is flowing with grace and ease right now, Pisces, and you're able to find a solid foundation and steady pace when it comes to getting your day-to-day duties done in the workplace. If you need to have practical conversations with colleagues, the coming weeks are a great time to make progress and get real work done.