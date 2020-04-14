On Saturday, April 11, communication-focused planet Mercury entered Aries — and this transit makes Aries' fire-breathing energy feel like a breath of fresh air, as Mercury is just coming off an extended swim through the deep seas of Pisces, the sign in which it had its first retrograde of the year. Because Mercury rules things like communication, clear thinking, mental focus, and timing, it has a significant effect on our work lives — but that influence is a good thing. Mercury in Aries can give us a collective boost of motivation to speak our minds, start new projects, and get a little bolder, so get ready to put a fire under your professional side.

As a cardinal fire sign, Aries excels at beginning new things with zeal and passion, and this will certainly be illustrated through a renewed sense of energy when it comes to the way we work on projects, communicate our thoughts, and manage our schedules at work.

"In this fiery, impulsive sign, the planet of thought and perception is quick and bold at making decisions and promoting new ideas, meaning that we can expect a surge of optimism when it comes to everything related to communication in the workplace, astrologer Narayana Montúfar tells Bustle. "People will be feeling less emotional and more enthusiastic when tackling projects and implementing new and exciting processes into their workflows during these three and a half weeks."

This Mercury transit will naturally show up differently for each sign, so here's how Mercury in Aries will affect your career.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You should expect a major surge of energy and motivation to start new work and personal projects. "Tons of new and exciting ideas will be coming your way — just make sure to digest them before communicating them to your team," Montúfar says. "The only downside of this placement is that it would make you a bit impulsive."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The overly-impulsive vibe of Mercury in Aries might make your usually cautious self feel a little out of your element, Taurus, so be sure to think before you speak or act on anything too quickly. "You should be a little careful when talking about your coworkers," Montúfar says. "Communication in general could prove to be challenging now, so take time to think before saying yes to new projects."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your ability to collaborate is on fire now, Gemini, so get ready to bring your innovative ideas to those group brainstorming meetings. "Mercury in Aries will bring curiosity and camaraderie to your group interactions, making this an amazing time to network and exchange ideas with your peers," Montúfar says. "Your career plans and dreams could also change as you adopt a more intellectual approach to what you do for a living."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been hoping for a career glow up, this transit is offering you some clarity, Cancer — so capitalize on your motivation to pursue the path you want to be. "This is the best placement for Mercury if you are looking for a new job or want to advance in your career," Montúfar says. "Mercury will give you an authoritative air as you show talent at both negotiating and strategizing."

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're expanding your ways of thinking and approaching tasks at work this month, and bringing a whole lot of refreshing optimism, curiosity, and passion to your professional endeavors. "You [will feel] buoyant, enthusiastic, and even inspiring when it comes to communications," Montúfar says. "And while you might have difficulty focusing on detail-oriented tasks, you will be great at finding quick solutions and seeing the big picture."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Aries energy never gives up, and you're taking no prisoners when it comes to slaying the game at work this month, Virgo — because your spidey senses are on point. "You will be able to see right through your coworkers — yes, even if you can’t see them in person," Montúfar says. "You will be in-tune with people’s real motivations, which also make this an incredible time to dive into a project that requires focus and investigative skills."

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Strengthening business partnerships and one-to-one collaborations are your strong points this month, Libra — and it gives you a chance to show off your natural diplomacy and mediation skills at work. "Bouncing ideas off your colleagues while trying to find solutions to new projects will be the name of the game for you," Montúfar says. "However, instead of having big meetings, try to focus this energy one-on-one, as it will work better for you."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Mercury in Aries' burst of energy is putting a fire under you when it comes to getting your affairs at work streamlined and organized, Scorpio, so clean up your to-do list and clean out your e-mail inbox. "Your mind will be 'on' and even a little nervous during this transit," Montúfar says. "This is an excellent time to focus Mercury’s jittery influence on organizing, sorting things out, and making lists for all kinds of future arrangements."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your creativity at work is through the roof this month, Sag, so speak up and share all your brilliant and fun ideas. "This transit is all about being outspoken and using your voice. You will be a fun and engaging communicator, making this a fabulous time for creative self-expression," Montúfar says. "If you have some time on your hands, focus on that pet project that has been on your mind. You will not regret it."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're naturally career-oriented, Capricorn, but burnout is real — and this month actually offers you a good opportunity to step back and channel your passion toward recharging so you can come back in full force. "The focus of communication will be in your home, putting career matters on the back burner for these few weeks," Montúfar says. "However, all sorts of unusual ideas will be coming to you ... so focus on developing them when the time comes."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

This month is an ideal time to channel some bright and sunny energy toward connecting with your work — by communication with colleagues, learning new things, and checking things off your to-do list. "Your curiosity will reach new heights during this transit, as your mind adopts an even more inquisitive tone than usual." Montúfar says. "Exchanging information will be your focus now, as you spend more than the usual number of hours speaking, teaching, keeping current with the daily news, and perhaps even gossiping."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Mercury's been floating through your sign for months now, but it's finally switching gears and helping you focus your energy less on your feelings about work and more on adding value to your career and financial life. "You will have a more logical and practical approach to your career, as well as new [ideas about] ways to make money," Montúfar says. "During this time, forget about multitasking — a focused and steady approach will work best for you."