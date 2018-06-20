The Duchess of Sussex has officially been a member of the royal family for a month. Although she has only been seen in public five times since her wedding day, the world seems obsessed with her style. But how much does how much does Meghan Markle's royal wardrobe cost? Well, I can tell you, as I've done some investigation.

The majority of outfits Markle has donned have been custom-made, equating to costs that will easily reach the thousands. While some of her accessories have been delivered straight from the high street — I'm looking at you, M&S fascinator — the rest have come from the skilful hands of high-end designers. And that's before we even get onto that one-of-a-kind jewellery.

It's a well-known fact that royal women are not allowed to accept free gifts from fashion designers. So Markle is expected to buy all of her own clothes. Prince William, Prince Harry and their respective families are funded by the Duchy Of Cornwall, which is Prince Charles' private estate. In the tax year 2016-2017, official accounts revealed that William, Kate, and Harry's expenses came in at around £3.5 million. Now she's a member of the royal family, it is expected all Meghan's purchases will come from this pot, so she has a considerable budget to play with.

In 2017, the Express reported that Kate Middleton spent over £100,000 on clothes, with that figure helped by the fact Kate often recycles previous looks. Looking at the following numbers, it seems like Markle might be about to eclipse that figure in some style.

From her most recent look going all the way back to her wedding day, here's how much Markle has spent on clothes and accessories since entering the royal family.

Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock In just one month, the Duchess of Sussex has enjoyed two weddings. Obviously, there was her own, but she was also invited along to the big day of Prince Harry's cousin, Celia McCorquodale. Markle's easy breezy outfit may have caused controversy but it was jolly expensive. Her blue-and-white printed wrap dress came from Oscar de la Renta's Resort 2019 collection and can be picked up for £3,922. She paired the maxi dress with Carolina Herrera's £410 Scala clutch and the same Aquazzura heels that she appeared to wear on her own wedding day. Although these were custom-made, they are believed to have been based on the brand's Marilyn shoe which retails for £470 — so let's go with that price. Markle's white fascinator, however, was pretty cheap. It came from the UK's very own Marks & Spencer and only cost £29.50. What's the total cost of Markle's wedding guest look? £4,831.50.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To celebrate the 70th birthday of her new father-in-law, Markle chose a dusky pink dress by Goat Fashion. The Flavia dress costs £590 (although Markle's may well have been more due to its custom alterations) and yet another Philip Treacy hat adorned her head. The price of this particular style is unknown but let's guess a minimum of £1,000 based on Markle's previous Treacy headgear. Nude heels by Tamara Mellon costing £340 were seen on Markle's feet and she carried a £205 silky clutch by Wilbur & Gossie. Last but not least, the Duchess donned a pair of £2,214 diamond rose earrings by jeweller Vanessa Tugendhaft, bringing this outfit's total cost up to an estimated £4,349.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While I won't include Markle's actual wedding dress as that price is too much to comprehend, the gown she chose for her evening reception is a little easier to work out. Markle swapped her Givenchy wedding dress for a halterneck white gown by Stella McCartney. Of course, her particular version was custom-made but the designer has announced that she will be selling replica versions for £3,500. Her blue-soled Aquazzura heels would have cost around £470. But that's not all. The diamond drop earrings dangling from her ears were designed by Cartier and sell for a whopping £60,000. Just let that sink in for a second. This means that Markle's first foray as an official Duchess cost at least £63,970.