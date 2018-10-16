How Much Is Dyson's Airwrap Curling Iron? It'll Cost You A Pretty Penny

Good hair is worth any price, right? From a blow out to the perfect products, there's little doubt that people are willing to pay big bucks to get the perfect look. There's a new product on the block that may help you achieve it, so how much is Dyson's Airwrap Curling Iron? To say it'll cost you a pretty penny may be an understatement, but once you hear everything it can do, you may just be willing to start a savings account to snag it for yourself.

Let's get the bad news out of the way first. The Dyson Airwrap Styler is a whopping $499 at its most affordable. If you absolutely most have the perfect hair, though, there's a step up from there that retails for $549. Yes, it sounds like a lot, but there are a few things to consider when it comes to the Airwrap Styler. It's not just a curling iron, and it's not just a single barrel that you could be working with, either.

There are a few things to consider when thinking about buying the Dyson Airwrap, and the first thing you need to do is what it does and why it's special.

One of the most unique things about the Dyson Airwrap is the technology it uses. You won't need to worry about getting one of those hickey-like burns on your neck with this styling tool. According to the Dyson website, the Airwrap uses a technology called the Coanda Effect that attracts and wraps hair around the barrel with no hard to use clamps. Maybe the best part is that it is a dryer and styler in one without all of the intense heat of a traditional curling iron.

While the Airwrap does use a small amount of heat, it's the Coanda effect the motor inside the tool can create that brings volume and curl to the hair. It can give you the curled styles of a traditional iron but it won't create the heat damage of a curling iron of blow dryer.

The idea of no twirling, no clamping, and no heat is enough to make you start saving up your cash, but it's not the only reason why the price isn't quite as astronomical as you may have thought. There are also multiple attachments that come with the Airwrap according to the Sephora website. You'll be getting a 1.2 and 1.6 inch barrel, a smoothing brush attachment, round brush attachment, and a dryer attachment alongside a case for all of these items. Basically, you'll be snagging five different tools for the price of one. Then, if you're really looking to get some extra oompf, you can snag the kit featuring a smoothing brush for just $50 more. Not sounding so bad anymore, right?

If the $499 Dyson Airwrap Styler is sounding like the solution to all of your hair woes, there's good news. It's available right now at Sephora as well as on the Dyson website. If you can't afford it quite yet, that's what your savings account is for, right?