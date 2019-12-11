When we've got Mercury retrograde constantly stealing the retrograde spotlight, it can be easy to overlook how other planetary retrogrades affect us — and whether you noticed or not, Neptune retrograde 2019 dominated a solid five-month chunk of the past year. Its recent backspin began on June 21, and finally ended on Nov. 27. And now, Neptune is finally out of retrograde, so we're all feeling the energetic shift of its freshly-direct motion through the 2019 holiday season.

"Now that Neptune is direct it's time to actualize our dreams and embrace our spiritual energy and output," explains astrologer Maia Orion, who spoke with Bustle. "It’s time to ground your dreams and beliefs in concrete reality, and embrace Neptune’s dreamy forward motion energy!" Dreamy Neptune has sent us all into a bit of a fantasy world over the course of its retrograde, but now that it's direct, it's time to start focusing on the tangible, actionable counterparts to our nebulous thoughts and dreams — which serendipitously comes just in time for the holiday season, when many of us are already focused on goal-setting for the new year.

But before we delve into what's happening now, let's brush up on a quick Neptune lesson. Neptune is the planet of dreams, illusions, fantasy, and faith. It's one of the outlying, slower-moving planets in astrology, which means it can sometimes affect us a bit more collectively than individually — but many Neptune aspects and retrogrades can hit us hard just the same. Neptune retrograde 2019 happened to take place in the planet's home sign of Pisces, which put an extra emphasis on Neptune's dreamy, illusive, spiritual-minded energy. It was a good time to do some high-minded inner reflection, and many of us may have found ourselves exploring our emotional and spiritual natures, focusing on creativity and mysticism rather than the more tangible aspects of life.

Shutterstock

Neptune aspects often carry an air of illusion and fantasy, and can make it hard to see things clearly, as if we're living in a dream and can't seem to grasp onto anything tangible — and this is especially true of its retrogrades! This most recent retrograde in emotional Pisces made things feel all the more hazy, so now that Neptune's direct, we'll find a little bit of clarity — but only if we learn to trust our intuitive nature, Neptune-style. "Neptune’s direct motion will allow us to see things more clearly than before, even though we will still have a little bit of a hazy vibe," explains astrologer Lisa Stardust, who chatted with Bustle about this transit. "Listen to your intuition to guide you — even if things seem confusing, You’ll be able to find the truth within if you trust your gut."

And thankfully, trusting your gut should be a whole lot easier now that Neptune is flowing direct. "Because Neptune rules dreams and imagination, you might find that your psychic downloads are more reliably pointing you in a helpful direction," shares astrologer Emmalea Russo, who also spoke with Bustle. "There’s less double and triple checking yourself and the meanings of your dreams and intuition." While retrograding, this planet may have made us feel confused about our own mental and emotional instincts — but now that it's moving forward again, especially in highly-spiritual and intuitive Pisces, we should feel more confident in our own intuition.

What came up for you over the course of Neptune's 2019 retrograde? With this planet so freshly out of its retrograde period, now is the time to integrate the lessons we learned during its backspin. "The difference between a dream based in fantasy versus a dream based in reality is perseverance," explains Orion of Neptune direct. "You can accomplish anything you set your mind to." It's time to collect the droplets from the clouds of your imagination and turn them into an ocean you can swim in. Here's how Neptune retrograde 2019 ending will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If the second half of 2019 has felt like a total haze for you, you can blame it on the stars, Aries. But as Neptune goes direct, you may find that you're finally more in touch with your intuition when it comes to the more elusive matters in your life. You're seeing people's intentions for what they are — be they good or bad — so use this time to refocus on trusting your gut and sensing your way toward people and situations that are right for you, rather than trying to rationalize them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Neptune retrograde made it difficult for you to sense where you stood as part of a team — whether that was at work or in your social circle. As the retro-haze clears, you'll begin to understand your value and what you bring to the community that you've built around you, Taurus. Conversely, you'll also notice the fair-weather friends and colleagues who may be bringing down your vibe, so don't be afraid to make some overdue edits to your squad.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With fantasy-lovin' Neptune finally moving forward, it's time for you to start putting your dreams at the top of your priority list, Gemini. You've recently gained a fresh perspective or directive in your career life, so use this dreamy planet's inertia to propel you forward into a new and improved groove. If you've been rolling some shiny, new ideas around in your head, now's the time to make them real. Plot your path to success using your newfound inspo.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Neptune retrograde turned life into one major five-month-long daydream, didn't it? While that's not the most outwardly productive way to spend your time, it's helpful in that it probably gave you a ton of #goals to mine through now that you finally have the mental clarity to see what steps you need to take to make these daydreams a reality. Plan that trip you've been fantasizing about, Cancer, or take that class so you can finally master your dream hobby.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Neptune retrograde seemed to shake the foundations of all you thought was solid. Romantic relations may have felt hazy and unclear, leading to possessiveness or trust issues that were rooted mostly in confusion. Financial matters also felt as if they were suddenly beyond your control and impossible to get a solid handle on, like you were constantly playing catch-up. Now, you're finally getting your footing in these areas. Refocus and you'll find that suddenly it all seems manageable.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Relationships of all sorts were made especially difficult for you during Neptune retrograde, Virgo. Whether you were dealing with lovers, friends, colleagues, or even family members, you couldn't seem to read people or understand the unspoken energy between you. Haze-making Neptune is finally dragging you out of that fog, and you'll be pleasantly surprised to find that you're reading everyone around you like a freaking book. Enjoy the free-flowing energy of your partnerships now.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for you to get serious about your self-care routine, Libra! It's been hard to take care of yourself (I'm talkin' mind, body, and spirit) in the ways you've known you needed to over the past five months. It's as if hours of the day would disappear, leaving you scrambling to do only the bare minimum and putting yourself last. But with Neptune direct, you're now seeing clearly how to take care of your health holistically. Prioritize your wellness and embrace a positive new daily routine.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Romance during the latter part of 2019 has made about as much sense to you as it does in an 80s rom-com. You're naturally intuitive, but it's felt as though you and your partners were having two totally separate experiences when trying to bond over something shared. Thankfully, you're feeling much more at ease now that Neptune's direct. This romantic clarity and openness comes just in time for cuffing season, so dive right back into the pool of love and enjoy the crystal-clear scenery.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your family life has definitely been a source of anxiety over the past months — whether it's the family you were raised with, the family you've chosen, or perhaps the family you're starting for yourself. Old familial grudges or emotional wounds may have resurfaced in a way that felt impossible to understand when looking head-on, but now, with Neptune's retro-haze clearing, you're able to start talking through the confusion and finally address that elephant in the family room.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Getting your point across in a way that others understood has felt like a damn near impossible task over these past months, but you'll find that suddenly you're smooth-talkin' again, expressing yourself clearly and articulately to a captive audience. Take all the creative fantasies that dreamy Neptune has swirled around in your mind through its retrograde and start putting them into words. Because no one can build a bridge to the dreamworld like you can, Capricorn!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've felt like you're merely hanging on by a thread when it comes to work and finances, maybe even hitting what felt to you like a rock-bottom, you've probably been cautiously but joyfully embracing what feels like a new beginning. Neptune direct marks a turn of fate for your career life, Aquarius. Instead of barely getting by, you'll feel like you're back on top of things. And instead of counting your last pennies, you'll notice that doors of opportunity are swinging open left and right.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Oh my goddess, Pisces, this was a doozy! Neptune (your modern-day ruling planet, mind you) has been retrograde in your first house of self, which has totally distorted your vision of the person you see in the mirror. While you usually enjoy a clear connection to your inner self, these past months marked a snip in the wires, making you feel disconnected and out of touch with who you are and what you want in life. Step back into yourself now, Pisces — the glass slipper still fits!