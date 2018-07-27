This summer of love in Hollywood has seemed particularly hectic — Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande got engaged after two months, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged all of a sudden, and on Friday, news broke that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly engaged. It may seem like a lot, since speculation just started two months ago that they were together. (Two months is apparently the magic number.) According to reports, Jonas’ proposal to Chopra was a private, romantic affair, like much of their whirlwind relationship has been. (Bustle reached out to reps for Chopra and Jonas for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

According to People, Jonas proposed to Chopra when the two of them were in London. Ever the romantic, the 25-year old Jonas proposed on July 18, Chopra’s 36th birthday, because what’s a better birthday gift than an engagement ring? A thousand engagement rings: Jonas apparently shut down an entire Tiffany’s store to pick out the perfect ring for his intended. And why shouldn’t he? That’s the only way to propose to a former Miss World and one of the most influential people in the world.

Sources close to Jonas told People that he is “very, very happy,” and that “his friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her.” As he should be; he's very lucky and he knows it. Not everyone gets the classic proposal treatment like Reese Witherspoon in Sweet Home Alabama.

A source told E! News that after Chopra said yes, she and Jonas went out to celebrate with his brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner. If you're doing the math, that means that Chopra will be related to Sansa Stark. In fact, the four of them would make a formidable House of Westeros.

John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chopra and Jonas' engagement does seem quite soon, but they've been friends long before they started dating. In fact, they attended the 2017 Met Gala together — Chopra in that iconic Ralph Lauren trench dress with the huge train and Jonas in a printed Ralph Lauren tux. Stepping out in couture together seems like a good omen for a relationship to come. They've already hit some big milestones too: Jonas went all the way to India to meet Chopra's mother, and he seems to have passed the test. While they were there, he posted a very cute Instagram video of Chopra playing in the rain. A source told People of their time in India: "They're very happy. It's getting serious."

Though they were very openly flirting a lot on social media for the past few months, Chopra and Jonas made it official (sort of) on June 24 when they posted Instagram videos of each other with very sappy captions.

While neither Chopra nor Jonas has publicly confirmed the engagement yet, it does seem like all the rumors about them have been true so far, so there will probably be official good news soon. Another dead giveaway: Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of a film Chopra was supposed to be starring in, Bharat, tweeted that she was no longer a part of the project:

In the Nick of time, you say?

Jonas and Chopra's relationship progressed quite quickly, and there are a lot of questions the public still wants to know: What is their couple name going to be? Will they get married in India? Will Meghan Markle be attending the wedding, and will that be weird because she's British royalty now?

Jonas' proposal sounds sweet and private in a famous musician type of way, so maybe their wedding will be private, too. Which would be a big bummer for everyone who wants to see these two get hitched, but maybe they'll throw us some bones on Instagram.