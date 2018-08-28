Sure, dating one of the biggest pop stars in the world has its perks, but there's a downside, too. The scrutiny can be intense, and the trolls on social media can be relentless. After coupling up with Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson's opinion about the internet took a definitive turn, the comedian explained to Variety. He quit social media, and has since found a way to manage all that madness. He totally still Googles himself, though.

When Davidson and Grande first started dating, they were all over each other's Instagram and Twitter accounts. They put their relationship on display through photos, comments, and lovey-dovey emoji sequences. It was new and exciting for the somewhat unexpected pair, but not everyone was quite as excited as they were.

In regard to his decision to get off of social media, Davidson told Variety,

"The internet is evil, and I don’t like how it affects me. I don’t like how the internet is a place where anybody can sh*t on you and make anything up. I’ve worked really hard to get my brain to this place. I can’t go online like everybody else because it’s just a f*ck-fest. And now I get to enjoy my life."

Leaving social media was a big first step for the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star. He hasn't managed to tear himself away from the internet entirely yet, and sometimes still indulges in Googling himself. He's very well-aware that he shouldn't be, though, and had an ... um, let's say *interesting* analogy for the short-lived thrill self-searching provides.

"It’s like popping a pimple," he explained. "You’re like, 'This is going to be sick.' Then you do it, and you have to go to the dermatologist and get a cortisone shot, and there’s going to be a big hole in my face for a week."

Somewhat graphic, yet surprisingly relatable, right? Speaking of graphic, though, remember that time Grande tweeted (and then deleted) a comment about Davidson's penis size? Yeah, that happened.

Prior to the release of Sweetener, Grande revealed that she'd named an interlude on the album after her fiancé. At the time, it was called "Pete," but has since been changed to "Pete Davidson." You know, just in case you forgot they were together, or assumed she meant another Pete.

"i been the f*ck thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n sh*t about something as beautiful as this love I’m in," the singer explained in a tweet to a fan back in June. "so ǝʇǝԀ it is."

Another fan followed up with a tweet that asked, "How long is Pete?" and added, "Oh as in the interlude..." Despite that clarification, Grande (jokingly?) responded with a remark about Davidson's penis. "Like 10 inches? …oh f*ck…i mean…like a lil over a minute," she wrote.

And that, my friends, seems to be the moment the meme "big-dick energy" was born. When Variety asked Davidson how he felt about the internet's collective discussion about the size of his manhood, he replied, "I don’t hate it." Fair. "I’m just really, really happy, and if that means I have big-dick energy, then sick," he laughed.

See, Pete? The internet isn't all bad. But taking a break never hurt anybody, so carry on, stay happy, and keep living your very charmed, very Google-able life.