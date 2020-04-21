Welcome to Taurus season 2020! The Sun officially left Aries and entered Taurus' zone on April 19, and we'll be reveling in this fixed earth sign's energy through May 20. Taurus season 2020 is the perfect calming reprieve after the high-energy fire of Aries season. Taurus energy is all about being slow and steady, so it's a good time to remind yourself that doing things quickly isn't necessarily the best way. Being productive feels good, yes — but by making slow, cautious, and well-thought-out moves, we can ensure we get to a stable place with our goals.

Luxurious Taurus is ruled by the planet Venus, which rules over things like romance, beauty, luxury, money, and more. This is why Taurus is known as such a sensual sign. Taureans relates to the world via the physical senses — they love a sweet scent, rich taste, healing touch, soothing sound, or a beautiful sight. In other words, Taurus season is a good time to pay attention to what feels physically good to you. "With Taurus season comes a period of focusing on sensuality and money," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Our hard efforts are starting to pay off, as we are focused on building our dreams intro reality."

We'll all be feeling the Taurus vibes this month, but they'll hit a little differently depending on your sign. Here's how Taurus season 2020 will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love: Showing your love via physical gifts is a good way to brighten your lover's day this month — and a good way for them to brighten yours (hint hint to anyone dating an Aries!).

Career: You're focused on money, so call on Taurus season's hardworking determination to help you charge toward the raise or promotion you deserve.

Friendship: Don't let your friends walk all over you, Aries. "Know your worth to ensure others treat you accordingly," Stardust says. There's a difference between being flexible and completely bending your will.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love: It's OK to be a little indulgent in love this season, Taurus. Make your needs the top priority right now and ensure that any situation-ship you find yourself in is serving you the way you want to be served.

Career: 'Tis your season, Taurus, so if you want to make a bold move at work, now's the time. "You can evoke your inner power, making you a force to be reckoned with," Stardust says.

Friendship: Your reliability has made you the core of your friend circle this month, and all eyes are on you! Don't be shy about hosting a fun birthday bash on Zoom or asking your friends to do something virtual in your honor.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love: This isn't the best time to pursue something new in love, as your energy is focused inward and you're not in the mood to put yourself out there. It's OK to spend some time in the shadows, Gem. There's much healing to be done.

Career: Don't push yourself too hard at work this season, as you'll find it hard to focus. "Your mind is on autopilot, allowing you to rest your brain and chill out," Stardust says. Take on a lighter workload for the time being.

Friendship: Be selective about who in your crew gets access to your inner thoughts right now. You're doing a lot of deep soul work throughout Taurus season, so only let supportive people get close.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love: Don't be afraid to get a little flirty via Zoom, Cancer. Your social skills are taking the driver's seat this season, so say yes to some virtual invites and keep your eye out for potential love interests in the periphery of your friend group.

Career: You're feeling hopeful about your ability to make the world better and brighter, and you're inspired to help others in your community. Brainstorm ways to make your work more meaningful right now.

Friendship: Celebrate your besties this season — because it's good to have people we can count on. "Friends may come and go, but your ride or dies will be with you regardless," Stardust says.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love: Your reputation is on your mind right now, and you're looking for someone who can make you feel proud. Seek love with people who hold up to your standards, but don't let yourself focus too heavily on outward appearances.

Career: "Changes are happening at work," Stardust says. "Ebb and flow with the waves of professional growth." Don't fight the shifts in your schedule and workflow — embrace the chance to show off new skills.

Friendship: With so much focus going toward work this month, you're going to need to let off some steam within your social circle, Leo. Plan some low-pressure virtual hangouts with friends to catch up and take your mind off career drama.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love: You're craving truth and knowledge, and are super attracted to anyone who can help expand your consciousness and make you see things in a new light. Allow time for deep conversations with your lover, as they'll be the most fulfilling now.

Career: Have big goals for your career right now, Virgo? Use Taurus' hardworking energy to make them a reality. "Lean into your passions now to embrace your dreams this month," Stardust says.

Friendship: It'd be nice to take an adventure with your pals right now, but you can embrace the virtual alternative by inviting friends to attend an online course or workout class with you, just to mix things up.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love: Up the intimacy factor with your love interests now. You're looking to go deep with someone this season and explore your sexuality, so skip the Zoom parties in favor of some intimate and close one-on-one time.

Career: Don't let yourself get stuck in a rut, Libra. "Transformation is in the air, allowing you to evolve your life," Stardust says. Keeping a fresh perspective with work will open up new doors.

Friendship: Setting boundaries is important for you, Libra, as it's easy to let yourself get carried away in your friends' needs and dramas. Put yourself first and take this time to explore the interior of your soul.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love: "Relationships are on the forefront of your mind over the next month," Stardust says. If you're looking to take things to the next step with someone, now's a good time to have the exclusivity conversation.

Career: Put your people skills to work this season, Scorpio, and develop your rapport with the people you work with — whether or not that's via Zoom and virtual chats. Building a solid foundation with your boss and coworkers will pay off in the long run.

Friendship: Fill your calendar with time to catch up with your closest friends. No need to spread yourself so thin, Scorpio — sometimes it's best to get back to your oldest friendship roots and tend to the soil.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love: If work or other goals are stressing you out, you'll probably feel the effects within your love life, Sag. Open up to your partner or date about what's on your mind and see if you can work through it together.

Career: Burning the candle at both ends with work is not a good idea right now. "Your focus is on your health, making you more aware of your [habits]," Stardust says. Slow down for now and put your well-being as top priority.

Friendship: This is a great time to make sure that you're spending your time and energy on people who make you feel like the best version of yourself. Ditch the energy vampires in your friend group and foster the relationships that support your higher goals.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love: L-O-V-E is definitely in the air for you this season, Cap. "Love is heightened at the moment, opening your heart up for new romantic possibilities," Stardust says. Take a risk when it comes to romance.

Career: Your creative juices are flowing in a major way, so take advantage of the inspiration and share your ideas at work. There's lots of room to explore new possibilities within your craft and make your projects your own.

Friendship: You're feeling a little more playful than usual, so embrace your creative side with your friends and do something fun together virtually. Planning a simple arts and crafts date this month is a great way to let go of inhibitions and enjoy time together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love: You just want to stay home and snuggle right now, Aquarius — whether that means chillin' in bed with your significant other all day or just texting your crush from the comfort of your pajamas.

Career: The grounded energy of Taurus season is pulling your attention inward, so you're looking at your work and career from the roots up. Does your work make you feel like yourself? Does it nourish your soul? Dig deep to find the answers.

Friendship: Spending time with your family members and closest friends this season is the key to feeling like yourself, Aquarius. "Home is where the heart is, which is perfect for quarantining," Stardust says.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love: Expressing your many deep feelings using your words will be helpful right now, Pisces, as you'll find it a little easier to speak your mind and communicate than usual. Open the floor for conversations with your partner.

Career: Things are looking up as far as your career path goes, as you're finding your flow when it comes to communication. "Your mind is evolving, allowing you to expand your intellectual horizons," Stardust says.

Friendship: Your friendships are taking on an easy-going and lighthearted feel, so embrace the small talk and chit-chat. Laid back hangs and low-pressure conversations with friends are keeping you going this month.