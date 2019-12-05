As we approach the holidays, we're all scrambling to wrap up our end-of-year projects, pencil in any time off, and work just a little bit harder to ensure that our holiday bonus comes through. It just so happens that the December 2019 full moon taking place late-night on Dec. 11 (or just after midnight on Dec. 12, if you're on eastern time) is in chatty air sign Gemini — and this luminary will definitely affect our lives at work. Knowing exactly how the December 2019 full moon will affect your career can help you navigate the oft-chaotic full moon vibes, as the energy will be hitting every sign's chart in a unique way, and you'll want to work with it.

Gemini is a busy bee indeed, so when an already energetic full moon rises in this mutable air sign, you can guarantee things will feel hyped up and ready to rumble — which could certainly result in a little bit of drama and tensions in the workplace. But Gemini energy makes up for its lack of attention span with its endless curiosity and impeccably sharp mind and memory, so it's a great time to work on wrapping up routine tasks and small projects at work. Use the hyper Gemini energy combined with the illuminating, energizing power of the full moon to clear your slate and wipe out the fringe-y tasks on your to-do list.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust about what this luminary has in store for our careers this month astrologically. "The December full moon will bring drama to the work place, as we will be asked to assert our power over projects and tasks," explains Stardust. This full moon has the potential to illuminate some aspects of our work that we're dissatisfied with, which is a good thing, as it'll show us what we don't want. It's just the universe's way of teaching us lessons. "We may not receive the bonus we had hoped, which may be a bummer," continues Stardust. "But, it will push us to move forward with a different incentive in the new year." Take your dissatisfaction and turn it into motivation for change.

Whether you're feeling the end-of-year burnout or have freshly sprung into a new position, December's Gemini full moon will bring a ton of energy to take advantage of — or watch out for — when it comes to your career life. Here's how it will affect each zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Things have been hectic on the career front for you lately, Aries, and you've been hustling your butt off trying to make things work. It's paying off, but now it's time to prioritize self-care. "A new position at work is making you long for the days you could chill and relax," explains Stardust. "Give yourself a moment to unwind. You need to rest your mind."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You know how much potential you have inside of you — now is the time to let that shine so your colleagues and employers see it, too. "Embrace your inner boss and step up your game at work," advises Stardust. "You’ll be surprised how much a simple minor tweaking will elevate you beyond baller status." Trust in your decisions and move forward with confidence.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With this full moon illuminating your sign's territory, Gemini, you'll be feeling it deeper than most. While you might feel frustrated about some things not going your way at work, especially with your pay, try to hold off a big reaction, as wheels are turning. "Don’t stress over an impending raise," advises Stardust. "You’ll receive it soon." Keep up your pace but practice patience.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've felt a little more confidence in the workplace lately, it's because you're finally getting in touch with the fact that you're a capable boss queen, Cancer! "It’s time you embraced your professional desires and let your visions be known to your office mates and bosses," shares Stardust. What you have to offer your workplace right now is unique and much appreciated, so let it show.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Work has been frustrating, but this Gemini full moon actually brings a much-welcomed ray of light into what's been a dreary bit of your current career path. Allow yourself to connect with the people you work with to build rapport. "It’s a fine time to connect with colleagues," explains Stardust. "Head out for happy hour to connect or bond during the holiday party."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When one door closes, more always open, Virgo — it's just the nature of the universe. Stay open to synchronicity and this luminary may bring about a fresh new opportunity. "A gig may have ended, but don’t worry," advises Stardust. "Another opportunity will come your way shortly." Take advantage of this brief break in the madness to recharge and refocus on what your next moves should be.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The hustle n' bustle of your workload has been larger than life lately, Libra, and you've been burning the candle at both ends in order to maintain your usual cheerful, sharp edge. But with this luminary full in a fellow air sign, you'll see clearly how much it really is time for a break. "You’ve been so overworked lately that now you’re experiencing burnout," warns Stardust. "Take a rest. After all, you deserve it!"

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Drama in the workplace is never fun, and under the Gemini full moon, it's likely to bubble to the surface. That said, it'll behoove you to stay out of the line of fire right now, Scorpio, as you're feeling edgy at work and therefore more susceptible to getting caught in the drama spiral. "You may fall victim to the office gossip," warns Stardust. "Don’t believe everything you hear."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Lately you've been growing and blooming when it comes to your role at work, Sag, so don't stop now — your labors are just beginning to bear serious fruits. "Step into your power and authority at work during this luminary," advises Stardust. This is your sun season's full moon, so use the extra energy in your corner to boost up your confidence and allow you to step up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The full moon is definitely stirring up a lil' bit of workplace drama, and with a powerhouse like you in the mix, it can be hard to stay fully uninvolved. There may be some major personality clashes at play, but you can use your rationality and grounding skills to sort things through. "Power dynamics with coworkers may create tensions at the work place," explains Stardust. "Work through such issues."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The full moon will be in fellow air sign Gemini, so you're feeling especially lit up and stimulated by the chaos of the luminary now, Aquarius. "It’s time to create your visions into reality without hesitation or fear," shares Stardust. Embrace your inner boss babe and start envisioning the career future that you want. Don't hold yourself back with false stories about what you are or aren't capable of.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

OK, Pisces, it's time to start sprucing up the CV, cause you never know when opportunity is going to come a-knockin'. "Step up your networking game to boost up your credentials," advises Stardust. It's time to rewrite your resume, update your LinkedIn, check in with any new potential personal or professional references, and clean up that work game. Use the full moon's energy to motivate you so you're ready to pounce at the next big thing.