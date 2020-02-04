How The February 2020 Full Moon Will Affect You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

While each full moon brings with it a sense that things are finally coming to fruition, the February 2020 full moon will have its own, unique characteristics that'll affect each zodiac sign differently. Every month, this lunar phase reflects the essence of the sign that it's in. And on February 9, 2020, the full moon will be in Leo.

The fact this one is in sign of the lion, which represents all things "drama," could mean exciting and interesting things will be happening for all the signs. "Since the sun is the ruler of Leo, and the sun is the ruler of the moon, there will be an abundance of energy and good vibes in the air on this day," Vanja Živković, an astrologer, tells Bustle "It’s time for enthusiasm, new possibilities, and creative and innovative activities."

If you've been thinking about making new connections, you can use this full moon to go out and meet new friends. If you'd like to start new projects, look for ways to get them off the ground. And if you've been feeling "blah" in general, do what Leos do best and throw a party, Živković says. Here, more ways the February 2020 full moon will impact each zodiac sign, according to astrologers.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This upcoming full moon could bring new relationships with it since Venus, the planet that governs love and money, will be in your sign, Živković says. It'll be a great day to ask someone on a date, sign up for a dating app, or see who you can meet while out and about in your town. The day will also be good for anything school-related. You might, for example, feel an extra burst of energy to finish a project, Živković says. Use this full moon energy to set a few intentions, and then be open to wherever it takes you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle The February full moon will likely result in unexpected opportunities coming your way. "It would be best if you had a list of goals that you want to achieve during this time, so that it can guide you to where you want to be in life," Živković says. You might also feel as if your love life is taking off in new and exciting ways. If you're in a relationship, the February 2020 full moon will inspire you to try new things with your partner, she says. And if you're single, it might mean meeting somebody new.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle With the full moon is in Leo, you can expect to get some much-deserved recognition at work. Think along the lines of a promotion or a raise. But whatever happens, it'll definitely boost your confidence, Živković says. You won't, however, want to immediately change your lifestyle, as a result. It'll be tempting to start splurging, but consider putting your money into a savings account, Živković says. This full moon will also be an ideal time to reconnect with people from your past, she says. And they might even be folks who can help you make even bigger moves within your career.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle If you've had your eye on a new job, now may be the perfect time to go for it. "During this full moon, it will be very important for you to take charge and to do things differently," Živković says. "Your old ways aren’t working anymore, so it’s time to do something new! Any kind of change in your routine is welcome during this period." It may also be a good time to meet someone new, but that'll only happen if you make an effort to be out and about. "Don’t be afraid to go to new places and to meet new people," Živković says. Take your laptop, settle down in a coffee shop, and see what happens.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Even though this full moon is in your sign, Leo, you may feel as if all your plans are backfiring. Instead of giving up, let your emotions guide you, astrologers and authors, Amy Zerner and Monte Farber, tell Bustle. Leo is known for its emotional intelligence, so take a deep breath before figuring out your next move. Whatever's going wrong probably isn't as messy as it seems. If you need to reach out for support, this full moon will be a good time to do so. Try to make new connections with like-minded people, Živković says. These folks will help you figure things out, and get you heading in the right direction.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Full moons create a sense that there are new opportunities around every corner, Živković says. And for Virgo, this one could mean exchanging old habits for new ones, especially as it pertains to health and wellness. You might feel inspired to join a class or take up yoga as a way of managing stress. Creativity is also in the air, so don't be afraid to break from your usual routine and explore a new project. Virgo can be a highly structured sign, so you might have a tough time changing your routine. But since it's such an inspirational time, it'll be well worth the effort.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra will feel very close to their friends and family this full moon. "Don’t be afraid to be more vocal about the love that you feel towards them," Živković says. Reach out by sending a few thoughtful texts, and reconnecting with folks you haven't talked to in a while. "This is also a good time for you to start on your passion project," Živković says. If you've had a great idea in the back of your mind, it'll seem like you can finally make it a reality.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio will find themselves wanting to work from home during this full moon, Zerner and Farber say, since that's your place of power. See if it's an option for the day and you may notice that you get more work done, and that a few new opportunities come your way. And the same is true for your relationships. You may find yourself attracted to someone who isn't typically your "type," they say, or you might meet someone new in an unexpected place. It'll come as a welcome surprise after a few months of feeling "off" in your dating life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle You're going to feel as if everything's right with the world, Sag. And in this relaxed state, you may find yourself brainstorming more than usual. "This full moon will be very good for your finances or for thinking about ways to earn more money," Živković says. "Or perhaps even monetizing a hobby that you have and that you are good at." That said, you're still going to be your usual, adventurous self, only perhaps slightly amplified. "Today will be a great day to have a date night," she says. "However, don’t think of a [typical] 'dinner-and-a-movie' date. Think of something more exciting! Something that you have never done before with your partner. It will bring some passion and fire back into the relationship."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tina Gong/Bustle You're going to feel as if your powerful personality is stronger than usual this full moon, Zerner and Farber say, so don't be surprised if you feel as if you're coming off too strong in social situations. You might be surprised by things you say, but don't let that discourage you from making the most of it. "Other people are noticing you, which may result in a promotion or a raise," Živković says. If you have interesting ideas, go ahead and share them. It's always better to speak up and share what's on your mind than to keep it to yourself and feel regret later on.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong/Bustle During the February 2020 full moon, your house of relationships will be lighting up, Živković says. "If you are looking for love, you need to let go of all your fears and jump in the water with both of your feet," she says. "For some this will mean finally opening up that dating profile, for others it will mean stepping out [and] letting go of fears caused by past relationships, and allowing yourself to be vulnerable." Leo is known for going out and being social, so give it a try this full moon. "All of this is going to allow you to grow," she says, "and to become a better version of yourself."