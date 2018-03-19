It may not be everyone's birthday month, but many of us are probably already planning our next one, no matter how far away it is. As you can probably guess, there is a certain kind of birthday party you should throw based on your zodiac sign. Each sign has a different preference. Even if you defy stereotypes — if you're, say, an introverted Leo or loud Virgo — you'll still have certain temperamental preferences based on the element your sign is in.

Fire signs (Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius) want excitement and adventure — so expect those sort of emotions that will be running at your bash!

Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn) may want something more mellow and predictable. The vibes for your party may be more communicative and gentle.

Water signs (Scorpio, Cancer, or Pisces) may just want the slow-paced but meaningful types of get togethers. They're ruled by planets such as Pluto, the Moon and Neptune, so expect some ethereal and intimate feels going around!

Air signs (Libra, Gemini, or Aquarius) are popular and chatty and may want to bring their different cliques together, so be prepared for some really interesting group dynamics.

Also, regardless of astrological reasoning, remember everyone wants to have a good time! Read on to find out more about what kind of birthday you should have this year.

Aries Giphy OMG, please go out on the town clubbing for your party. Spring is here, and you can finally break out the mini skirts again. Your first house of self wants to be seen, so let your crew help you honor that by having a wild night out.

Taurus Giphy A fancy cocktail party may be your speed. You are someone who absolutely loves looking and feeling the finer things in life, so live your best one by mixing the classiest drinks around. Make sure to invite all the friends you know will lift you up — but knowing you and your selectivity, that won't be a problem.

Gemini Giphy Since it'll be warmer and close to the summer, try going on a group float trip. It's exciting enough to get you pumped for the upcoming year. Plus, there could be so many moments where teamwork is going to be key (if you get your float stuck!), and imagine the stories you can swap under the starry night. Woohoo!

Cancer Giphy A throwback party might be your speed. You're a nostalgia lover, and the only way to keep from being crabby is to value the past and how far you (or the world) has come since the last few decades. Playing those '80s hits might inspire a dance party, or throwing it back to the '20s is going to bring about great flapper fashion. You'll love it all either way.

Leo Giphy A pool party is the perfect way to chill out. Chances are, you'll be right in the biggest heat swell of the summer, so celebrate it by splashing around! Invite your crush, invite your bestie, invite your frenemy — everyone should come and see you working the crowd, Leo.

Virgo Giphy A backyard barbecue is a chance to enjoy the summer day and post-Labor Day slump. It's also a chance for you to feel productive (grilling is not easy!) and also feed your crew. Food is always the best way to win people over, and you know that they'll be around for the cleanup in this case too (right??).

Libra Giphy Go to a winery. It's the right vibe for you balance and harmony-loving scales people, and your ruling planet Venus was certainly a woman of the gardens. Drink some of the earth's nectar (ya know, wine) and revel in how it's your birthday and you will do what you want to!!

Scorpio Giphy A murder mystery party is enthralling. Guessing the mystery of who dun' it is the perfect way to keep your guests on their toes. Moderating this sort of game would be an absolute riot for you, and seeing everyone get on edge is even better. Treat yourself with this type of game for your birthday.

Sagittarius Giphy A college-themed party. OK, so what if you might have outgrown freshman year? It's always nice to get some people together for good old Solo cup-ridden fun. Just be mindful of the neighbors by keeping the party size small and imbibing more responsibly than you and your crew may have done in the actual collegiate days.

Capricorn Giphy A classy night out wine tasting at the fanciest bars in town. You like a buffet of choices for drinks, and a wine tasting is the best way to sample stuff without committing. Once you're in, you're all the way in, but until then people (and drinks) must prove themselves to a Cappy like you. A party where people get to commiserate in your indecision sounds fantastic!

Aquarius Giphy A cabin getaway or camping trip fits your definition of a good time. Similar to Gemini, you thrive off friendships (all that activity in the 11th house, after all!) and the chance to be unplugged wholly appeals to you because you are always plugged in. Try pushing for that sort of wild getaway this year. You may end up getting it after all.